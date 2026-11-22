The global skating chief said Sunday he is seeking further expansion of a revamped international short track speed skating circuit, with his native Korea likely to host at least one event every season.

Kim Jae-youl, president of the International Skating Union (ISU), revealed his plans to add another competition to the ISU Short Track World Tour for next season and make it an eight-leg circuit.

Kim earlier oversaw the makeover of the international short track competition, as the World Tour replaced the World Cup starting in the 2024-2025 season.

The inaugural World Tour season featured six events. For the 2025-2026 season, with the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics scheduled in February 2026, there were just four World Tour stops. The current 2026-2027 campaign has seven World Tour events, and Mokdong Ice Rink in western Seoul is hosting the third leg this weekend.

"Short track is hugely popular in Korea, and our skaters always do so well," Kim said at a press conference held at the rink. "We are in talks to have at least one World Tour event in Korea every season."

Kim was first elected ISU president in June 2022, becoming the first non-European leader of the global governing body for skating since its foundation in 1892. Kim then earned his second term in June this year.

"Over my first four years, I laid the foundation to realize my dreams," Kim said. "The next four years will be about using that foundation to take the next step. We have doubled prize money for our skaters this season, and my biggest task for my second term is just how much more money we can offer them."

The longtime Korean sports administrator also said he hoped Korean legend Choi Min-jeong would stick around beyond this season.

Choi, the most decorated Korean Olympian with seven career medals, announced in April this year that the 2026-2027 international season would be her final one. But the 28-year-old has been competing at a high level this year, having collected three gold medals on the World Tour through Saturday.

"Since we are still in the middle of the season, helping her stay focused on the World Tour and the upcoming world championships is the right thing to do at the moment," Kim said. "But she is such an incredible athlete. I hope she will stay on the ice longer."