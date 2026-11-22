Korean short track speed skating legend Choi Min-jeong on Sunday hinted at a possible comeback next season, some seven months after announcing her plan to retire at the end of the ongoing campaign.

Choi, the most decorated Korean Olympic athlete with seven career medals, completed the third leg of the International Skating Union (ISU) Short Track World Tour in Seoul with three fourth-place finishes on Sunday.

She just missed the podium in the 500 meters, 1,500 meters and the 2,000-meter mixed team relay at Mokdong Ice Rink. On Saturday, she won gold in the 1,000m and silver in the women's 3,000m relay.

Through three World Tour stops, Choi has collected three gold medals, three silver medals and one bronze medal.

Choi's strong showing on the World Tour has prompted fans to plead with the 28-year-old veteran to keep on skating beyond this season. Before the competition at Mokdong, Choi had said she would try to focus on the competition at hand and think about her retirement plan later.

And after her races on Sunday, Choi left a little more room for hope for fans, saying, "Whether as an athlete or in some other capacity, I would love to offer a helping hand to Korean short track (next season)."

Choi said she was disappointed not to have picked up more medals on Sunday.

"We have more competitions coming up after today, and I hope fans will continue to cheer for us," Choi said.

She came into the Seoul event ranked second in the overall point standings, trailing Courtney Sarault of Canada. The leader after seven World Tour events will be awarded the Crystal Globe. Sarault is the reigning champion, and Choi has never won it.

"I was just trying to focus on this event because I considered the Korean stop the most important one," Choi said. "Going forward, I will monitor my physical condition and pick my spots."