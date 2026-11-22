The SSG Landers announced Sunday they have retained their own free agent pitcher Moon Seung-won on a multiyear contract.

The Landers said Moon agreed to a two-year pact with an option for a third season. He will receive 750 million won ($557,000) in total salary and a signing bonus of 500 million won. He can make another 250 million won in incentives.

The 36-year-old has only pitched for the Landers franchise since making his Korea Baseball Organization debut in 2012, when they were called the SK Wyverns under different ownership. He helped the club win Korean Series titles in 2018 and 2022.

In 2026, the right-hander matched his career high with 62 appearances, going 2-2 with 17 holds and two saves and a 3.45 ERA over 62 2/3 innings — his best ERA in a healthy season since 2020. Moon has been a closer and a starter earlier in his career but settled into a setup role this year.

The Landers said they valued his versatility on the mound and his leadership skills off the field, adding he sets a good example for younger pitchers with his work ethic.

"I am grateful to be back with the team, and I will try to reward the team's faith in me," Moon said. "I will do whatever is necessary to help the team, regardless of my role."

With Moon's signing, the Landers have successfully re-signed all three of their in-house free agents. They previously brought back outfielder Choi Ji-hoon and utility man Oh Tae-gon on multiyear deals.