Landers retain free agent pitcher Moon Seung-won
Summary
The SSG Landers re-signed pitcher Moon Seung-won to a multiyear contract on Sunday. The two-year deal includes an option for a third season, 750 million won in total salary, a 500 million won signing bonus and up to 250 million won in incentives. Moon said he would take on any role needed to help the team. The Landers have now re-signed all three of their in-house free agents.
Key Facts
- Moon made his Korea Baseball Organization debut in 2012, when the franchise was known as the SK Wyverns, and has played for the franchise throughout his career.
- The 36-year-old matched his career high with 62 appearances in 2026, recording a 2-2 record, 17 holds, two saves and a 3.45 ERA over 62 2/3 innings.
- Moon had served as both a closer and a starter earlier in his career before settling into a setup role in 2026.
- The Landers said they valued Moon’s pitching versatility, leadership and work ethic as an example for younger pitchers.
- The Landers had previously re-signed outfielder Choi Ji-hoon and utility player Oh Tae-gon on multiyear deals.
The SSG Landers announced Sunday they have retained their own free agent pitcher Moon Seung-won on a multiyear contract.
The Landers said Moon agreed to a two-year pact with an option for a third season. He will receive 750 million won ($557,000) in total salary and a signing bonus of 500 million won. He can make another 250 million won in incentives.
The 36-year-old has only pitched for the Landers franchise since making his Korea Baseball Organization debut in 2012, when they were called the SK Wyverns under different ownership. He helped the club win Korean Series titles in 2018 and 2022.
In 2026, the right-hander matched his career high with 62 appearances, going 2-2 with 17 holds and two saves and a 3.45 ERA over 62 2/3 innings — his best ERA in a healthy season since 2020. Moon has been a closer and a starter earlier in his career but settled into a setup role this year.
The Landers said they valued his versatility on the mound and his leadership skills off the field, adding he sets a good example for younger pitchers with his work ethic.
"I am grateful to be back with the team, and I will try to reward the team's faith in me," Moon said. "I will do whatever is necessary to help the team, regardless of my role."
With Moon's signing, the Landers have successfully re-signed all three of their in-house free agents. They previously brought back outfielder Choi Ji-hoon and utility man Oh Tae-gon on multiyear deals.
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