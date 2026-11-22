The host country Korea won the men's relay gold medal on the final day of the International Skating Union (ISU) Short Track World Tour in Seoul on Sunday.

The quartet of Shin Dong-min, Kim Tae-sung, Lee Jeong-min and Rim Jong-un combined to edge out the Netherlands and Canada for the men's 5,000-meter relay title at Mokdong Ice Rink in western Seoul.

Korea stayed back in the early part of the 45-lap final, with the Netherlands, Italy and Canada leading the way.

Lee pushed Korea into third place with 23 laps to go and created a three-horse battle against the Netherlands and Italy.

Lee lifted his team to second place with 17 laps remaining as the Dutch team clung to the top spot. And then Shin sped out to the front with 10 laps to go.

Korea and the Netherlands were neck-and-neck over the final stretch, and Rim, the Korean anchor, put the finishing touch with a mad dash across the line.

Shin, who had won gold in the 1,500m on Saturday, finished the competition with two gold medals.

Rim competed in Seoul under the cloud of a potential ban for violating anti-doping rules. It was revealed in August that Rim had failed to provide information on his whereabouts for the International Testing Agency (ITA) three times over the past 12 months. Those who accumulate a combination of three missed tests or filing failures within any 12-month period face a maximum two-year ban from competition. He has pleaded his case through an attorney and has been allowed to compete on the World Tour so far.

"When I am on the ice, I only think about the race at hand and put aside all the other distractions," Rim said. "This medal means a lot because we won it together as a team."

The relay title was the only gold medal for Korea on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Kim Gil-li won silver in the women's 1,500m behind Elisa Confortola of Italy. Failia Aimaletdinova, a Russian skater competing as an Individual Neutral Athlete (AIN) due to sanctions against her country for its invasion of Ukraine, finished third.

This was the first individual medal of this World Tour season for Kim, a two-time gold medalist at this year's Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

"It feels great to win my first medal of the season at home," Kim said. "I feel like I have improved as a skater, and I will try to skate with more confidence."

At the second World Tour event in Montreal earlier this month, Kim had collisions in the heats for both the 500m and 1,000m. She was forced to withdraw from the 1,500m quarterfinals because of an ankle injury she sustained in those crashes.

"I think these are all part of my growing process," Kim said. "I was hoping not to get tangled up again here but it happened. I am still trying to learn how not to end up in those situations again."

Choi Min-jeong, the Korean short track legend competing in her final season, finished fourth in the 1,500m.

In the seven-skater final, Song Jiarui of China charged out to the front in the early going, with Choi a distant second. Song nearly lapped the field but eventually ran out of gas, with Confortola, Choi and Kim jostling for position in front.

Confortola caught Song with two laps to go to move into first place. Kim then made her late push to skate past Choi and Aimaletdinova. Confortola held off Kim at the finish, and Choi failed to hang on to the bronze medal spot over the final stretch.

Choi also finished fourth in the 500m earlier on Sunday, behind three Canadians who swept the podium. Courtney Sarault won the gold, as Danae Blais and Florence Brunelle took home the silver and the bronze.

Choi had won gold in the 1,000m and silver in the 3,000m relay on Saturday.

On Sunday, Korea did not have a finalist in the men's 1,000m and finished fourth in the 2,000m mixed team relay.

The World Tour season will continue with the fourth leg in Shanghai starting Friday.

Mokdong Ice Rink will host the world championships in March next year.