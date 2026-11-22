The Hanwha Eagles announced their signing of former major league pitcher Jesse Scholtens on Sunday.

The Eagles said Scholtens signed a one-year contract worth $875,000, including a signing bonus of $125,000.

The 32-year-old has 40 major league games under his belt, including 12 for the American League champions Tampa Bay Rays.

He went 5-3 with a 4.34 ERA in 47 2/3 innings in 2026. The American right-hander also made 10 starts in Triple-A this year, going 3-4 with a 4.34 ERA.

According to Baseball Savant, Scholtens threw a four-seam fastball, a slider, a sinker, a sweeper and a splitter this year. The Eagles said they liked the pitcher's aggressive approach on the mound and his ability to pound the strike zone.

The Eagles have completed their foreign pitching staff for 2027, having earlier signed American righty Troy Watson and retained their Asian quota pitcher Wang Yan-Cheng.

In the Korea Baseball Organization, teams can each sign a maximum two foreign pitchers from non-Asian countries and fill their Asian quota with a pitcher.