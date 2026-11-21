Short track speed skating legend Choi Min-jeong claimed her third straight World Tour title in the women's 1,000 meters on home ice Saturday.

Choi was crowned the 1,000m champion at the third stop of the International Skating Union Short Track World Tour at Mokdong Ice Rink in western Seoul, with two Canadians, Courtney Sarault and Florence Brunelle, finishing second and third.

Choi positioned herself in third place after three laps into the nine-lap race. Then with three laps to go, Ann-Sophie Bachand of Canada lost her balance and fell, and wiped out another South Korean skater, Kim Gil-li, in the process. That left Choi, Sarault and Brunelle to compete for the title.

Choi quickly moved past Brunelle and then passed Sarault on the inside over the final lap for the gold.

Choi, the most decorated South Korean Olympian with seven career medals, announced in April that the 2026-27 international season will be her final one. But the 28-year-old has been in great form so far on the World Tour, winning seven medals at the first two stops before arriving in Seoul, and fans have pleaded with Choi to walk back on her retirement plans.

Later Saturday, Choi teamed up with Kim Gil-li, Kim Geon-hee and Shim Suk-hee for silver in the women's 3,000m relay behind China. Individual Neutral Athletes, or AIN, a designation used for Russian athletes competing without national flags, finished third.

In the five-team, 27-lap final, South Korea was in third place with 10 laps to go, as Canada and China pulled away from the rest. South Korea dropped to fourth with four laps to go, but Choi made a pass on AIN to put her team back in a medal position.

Then with two laps to go, a Canadian skater fell, and it was South Korea and China duking it out for gold. However, Kim Gil-li, South Korea's anchor, was already too far back of China to make up ground over the last lap.

On the men's side, Shin Dong-min won the 1,500m title for his first career World Tour individual gold. He held off Jens van't Wout of the Netherlands by 0.006 second, with Felix Roussel of Canada taking third place.

Shin stayed at the back of the pack early on but charged to the front with four laps remaining in the 13 1/2-lap race. Van't Wout made a hard push over the final stretch but ended up just behind the South Korean in a photo finish.

No South Korean competed in the final of the men's 500m, where Teun Boer of the Netherlands was crowned the champion ahead of van't Wout and Mathieu Pelletier of Canada.

The competition will conclude Sunday with the finals in the 2,000m mixed team relay, the women's 500m and 1,500m, and the men's 1,000m and 5,000m relay.



