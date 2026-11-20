Major League Baseball (MLB) has formally asked for a check on the availability of Korean free agent outfielder Koo Ja-wook, league officials here said Friday, indicating an interest in the reigning Korean Series MVP in the majors.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said MLB tendered a status check on Koo, a 33-year-old outfielder who has spent his entire 12-year career so far with the Samsung Lions.

The KBO said it informed MLB that Koo is able to sign with any club, domestic or foreign, as a free agent.

Under an agreement between MLB and the KBO, a major league team interested in a Korean player, professional or amateur, must ask its league office to do a formal status check on that player through the KBO before opening contract talks.

Once MLB requests a status check, the KBO must respond within four business days. In these instances, MLB must not reveal the identities of the big league clubs inquiring about the Korean player in question.

Earlier this month, Koo led the Lions to their first Korean Series championship in 12 years. Despite dealing with lingering effects of a hamstring injury, Koo batted .500 with a home run and six RBIs in a five-game series victory over the KT Wiz to win the MVP honors.

In the regular season, Koo captured his first career batting title with a .371 average and also led the KBO with a .458 on-base percentage.

A U.S. report claimed last week that Koo had hired U.S.-based agent Jaron Long in pursuit of a major league opportunity.

With the Lions trying to retain their franchise star, Koo has also drawn interest from two rival KBO clubs in the open market, sources familiar with the situation said Friday.