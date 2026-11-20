The top baseball league announced Friday it will hold its annual awards ceremony next week in Seoul, to be highlighted by the regular-season MVP award and the top rookie prize.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said the annual KBO Awards ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. next Thursday at Lotte Hotel World in Seoul.

The KBO announced 14 candidates for the MVP award on Oct. 13, with leaders of major pitching and hitting categories earning automatic nominations.

Nine players earned nominations for the Rookie of the Year. Those who had not accumulated 30 innings or 60 plate appearances over the past five years qualified as rookies, except those who had played pro ball overseas before coming to the KBO.

Voting for both awards by members of the Korea Baseball Writers Association was completed after the end of the regular season on Oct. 12.

Kim Do-yeong of the Kia Tigers is considered among the front-runners for the MVP award. Kim, the 2024 MVP, led the KBO this year with a career-best 45 home runs and a .647 slugging percentage. He also finished inside the top five in runs, RBIs, total bases, on-base percentage and on-base plus slugging (OPS).

Other position players nominated for the award are: Sam Hilliard of the KT Wiz, the league's RBI king with 139 who finished one homer behind Kim; Austin Dean of the LG Twins, who topped the league in OPS with 1.062; and Victor Reyes of the Lotte Giants, who led the KBO with a single-season record 211 hits.

Seven pitchers also earned nominations, led by Gwak Been of the Doosan Bears, who ranked first in ERA with 2.24 and strikeouts with 197. Gwak won the Choi Dong-won Award last month as the league's top pitcher.

The MVP winner will receive a trophy and a Kia EV5 vehicle.

For the rookie award, the two leading candidates are: Hanwha Eagles catcher Heo In-seo, who led all freshmen with 20 home runs and 79 RBIs this year, and Twins infielder Moon Jeong-bin, who had 19 home runs and 66 RBIs.

The winner of the rookie prize will get a trophy and 3 million won ($2,240) in cash.



