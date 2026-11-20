The Kiwoom Heroes completed their foreign player signings Friday, as they re-signed three players for another season and acquired a new Japanese pitcher to fill their Asian quota.

The Heroes said pitcher Raul Alcantara, infielder Matt Davidson and outfielder Keston Hiura all agreed to new one-year contracts.

Former Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) pitcher Koji Fukutani will be the Heroes' new Asian quota player, replacing closer Yuto Kanakubo.

In the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), clubs can each sign three non-Asian foreign players, with a maximum two pitchers. They typically carry two foreign pitchers and one position player. The Heroes were the only team in 2026 to end the year with one pitcher and two position players with Alcantara, Davidson and Hiura.

Alcantara will be back for his third season with the Heroes at $1.1 million. The Dominican right-hander went 9-9 with a 3.87 ERA and led the Heroes with 155 2/3 innings pitched, even though he had to shut down in mid-September due to an elbow injury.

The Heroes said the two sides had already agreed in principle to a new contract in September before Alcantara underwent surgery to remove a bone fragment in his right elbow. He will be ready for spring training, the Heroes added.

Davidson also signed for $1.1 million. He joined the Heroes in July after being released by another KBO club, the NC Dinos. After managing only eight home runs in 63 games for the Dinos, Davidson launched 20 home runs in 61 games for the Heroes. The 28 home runs overall put him in seventh place in the league, while Davidson ranked ninth with a .908 on-base plus slugging (OPS).

Hiura signed for $800,000 for his first full KBO season after joining the club as a replacement for Trent Brooks in May. Hiura hit 13 home runs and put up an .811 OPS in 72 games.

The Heroes noted that the two sluggers excelled over the final month of the season, with Davidson blasting 12 homers with a 1.244 OPS and Hiura hitting six home runs with a .942 OPS in their last 23 games.

Fukutani is a 35-year-old right-hander with 14 NPB seasons under his belt, the first 12 of them with the Chunichi Dragons and the most recent two with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters.

He enjoyed his best season in 2014, when he recorded 32 holds and 11 saves in 72 outings, along with a 1.81 ERA. Fukutani only appeared in 12 games for the Fighters this year.

The Heroes said Fukutani throws a four-seam fastball, a forkball and a slider. He is expected to fill a role in the backend of the bullpen in place of Kanakubo.

Kanakubo had a strong first half of the 2026 season with 11 saves and a 3.48 ERA, but he struggled mightily in the second half with an 8.64 ERA in his final 21 games.



