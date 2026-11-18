Having exceeded expectations so far in what is supposed to be her final season, South Korean short track speed skating legend Choi Min-jeong said Wednesday she will stay focused on the competition at hand and block out growing calls on her to reconsider her retirement plans.

Choi, the most decorated South Korean Olympian with seven career medals, announced earlier this year the 2026-2027 international season will be her final one. But in April, the 28-year-old won the national team trials -- notoriously difficult considering the country's depth in short track talent -- and has collected two gold medals, four silver medals and one bronze medal at two events so far in the International Skating Union (ISU) Short Track World Tour season.

With Seoul's Mokdong Ice Rink scheduled to host the third leg beginning Friday, Choi sits in second place in the overall World Tour standings with 408 points, just 16 behind Courtney Sarault of Canada.

"I have been performing better than expected. A lot of things have been going my way," Choi said at the national team press conference at the western Seoul rink. "Since there will be seven World Tour events, I will try to maintain this form throughout the season. There are so many variables in short track and I would like to skate better in relays."

With Choi showing no signs of slowing down, fans have been asking her to continue competing beyond this season. Choi said she even saw a fan holding up a handwritten sign making that plea during an overseas event.

"The sign read, 'Don't retire, Choi Min-jeong.' I was surprised and it was fun seeing that," Choi said. "What I can tell my fans at the moment is that I will think about it. When I have an opportunity later on, I will try to offer more details. For now, I will concentrate on the World Tour."

The upcoming Seoul competition has been billed as Choi's last World Tour stop on her home ice, though the skater herself tried not to make too big of a deal out of it.

"This event is important because it is in Korea, not because it is my last World Tour event here," Choi said. "I would love to put on a good show for my Korean fans."

Kim Gil-li, one of Choi's teammates, also said she was looking forward to competing on home ice. A double gold medalist at the Milan-Cortina Winter Games this year, Kim has been shut out of individual medals so far on the World Tour.

"I am feeling better now than at the first two World Tour events," Kim said. "I am really happy to have this opportunity to skate in front of our fans."

As for Choi's retirement plans, Kim said, "I still believe she will take a little time off and return to the ice. When I spend time around her these days, her retirement is not really on my mind."

On the men's side, the 19-year-old Rim Jong-un will look to pick up his second individual medal after silver in the 1,500 meters at the first World Tour stop.

He is competing under the cloud of a potential ban for violating anti-doping rules. It was revealed in August that Rim had failed to provide information on his whereabouts for the International Testing Agency (ITA) three times over the past 12 months.

Those who accumulate a combination of three missed tests or filing failures within any 12-month period face a maximum two-year ban from competition. He has pleaded his case through an attorney.

Rim did not attend Wednesday's presser. Head coach Lee Jae-kyung announced that Rim will enter every race in Seoul -- 500m, 1,000m, 1,500m and 5,000m relay.

Kim Tae-sung, captain of the men's team at 25, said the skaters' camaraderie off the ice has translated into on-ice success.

"We all get along really well and I think that kind of comfort level has led to great teamwork in training and competition," Kim said. "I think fans can count on us for some great races this week."