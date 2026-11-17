DOHA — South Korea blanked Qatar 1-0 in Doha on Tuesday in their final men's football friendly of the year, prevailing in a match much more lopsided than the final score indicated.

Striker Oh Se-hun headed home the match's lone goal late in the first half at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in the Qatari capital, where South Korea, ranked 32nd, held 60th-ranked Qatar without a shot in the first half and finished with a 22-2 advantage in shot attempts.

Only heroics by the Qatari goalkeeper Salah Zakaria made the final score more respectable

This was the sixth and potentially the final match for South Korea's temporary head coach, Robert Moreno. The Spanish tactician's contract expires Nov. 27, and the Korea Football Association (KFA) said earlier Tuesday its National Teams Committee will review Moreno's performance and report its findings to the executive board.

In those six matches under Moreno, South Korea picked up wins over Qatar, Uzbekistan and Ecuador, and had a draw against Venezuela while losing to Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

Moreno replaced seven players from the starting lineup that lost to Saudi Arabia 3-2 last Friday. Only captain Son Heung-min, midfielders Lee Kang-in and Hwang In-beom, and defender Kim Min-jae started back-to-back matches.

Of the new faces, defenders Kim Ji-soo and Choi Jun made their first senior international starts, after each had come off the bench against Saudi Arabia.

South Korea built a 1-0 lead at halftime on Oh's 43rd-minute header, though the lead could have been substantially bigger if not for some heroics by Qatari goalkeeper Salah Zakaria.

In the sixth minute, Song Min-kyu struck the right goal post after dancing past defender Bassam Al-Rawi to create some open space deep inside the box. In the ensuing sequence, Oh had a chance to take a shot from the center of the box but deferred it to Son Heung-min, whose attempt was blocked by a defender. With South Korea still in possession, Lee Kang-in's sharp cross set up Song's header that was saved by Zakaria.

Zakaria came up with even more saves. First, he turned aside Lee Kang-in's free kick in the 16th minute. About three minutes later, the goalkeeper denied Son from close range.

Then in the 35th minute, Zakaria punched out Oh's header to keep the match scoreless.

South Korea finally solved Zakaria in the 43rd minute, as Oh was rewarded after a busy first half.

Song took control of the ball on the left side and sped into the box before crossing toward the center of the box, where Oh soared for a header into the top left corner that Zakaria could not save.

With South Korea in complete control, Qatar did not register a shot attempt in the first half.

After a quiet stretch early in the second half, South Korea resumed their assault on the Qatari defense.

In the 58th minute, Lee Kang-in hit the side of the net from the right side of the box after Son's pass found him open. Some seven minutes later, Choi Jun sent a shot toward the net with Zakaria caught out of position, but defender Boualem Khoukhi blocked it just in front of the goal line.

Zakaria made more saves on Oh, first turning aside a left-footed attempt in the 68th minute and then lunging forward in desperation to block a right-footed shot two minutes later.

Even as their goalkeeper kept them in the match, Qatar's attackers barely put up a fight on the offensive end. They were not credited with any shot on goal and Zakaria's counterpart, Song Bum-keun, barely broke a sweat.