DOHA — The tumultuous year of 2026 came to an end for the men's national football team with a narrow victory over Qatar on Tuesday in Doha, where the Taegeuk Warriors failed to capitalize on numerous chances.

Forward Oh Se-hun's 43rd-minute header was the lone goal in South Korea's 1-0 victory at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in the Qatari capital.

South Korea peppered Qatar with 22 shot attempts and nine shots on goal, as their attackers took advantage of open space afforded by Qatar's passive defense.

Compared to some earlier matches, the South Koreans exhibited more efficient off-the-ball movements and made plays in the attacking third with purpose. However, the two starting forwards, Oh and Son Heung-min, lacked the clinical finishing touch.

Oh, in particular, had a busy first half, as wingers Lee Kang-in and Song Min-kyu consistently looked to set him up with crosses sent in from all over the field.

Before playing the role of the facilitator, Song nearly put South Korea on the board in the sixth minute when he struck the right goal post from close range.

Goalkeeper Salah Zakaria stood tall in the Qatari net, turning aside one shot after another, including on a header by Oh in the 35th minute. Zakaria also denied Lee and Son in the first half, keeping the match close when it could easily have spun out of control.

Qatar shifted from a back-four to a back-three formation in the second half and applied stronger pressing up front, as South Korea's offense went into a dry spell.

South Korea coach Robert Moreno made wholesale substitutions in the second half and eventually replaced seven starting players, but his subs failed to put one past Zakaria despite some late chances.

Moreno said afterward he was pleased with his players' execution of their game plan, but acknowledged South Korea could have scored more goals.

"Qatar's goalkeeper had a great match and I also felt we lacked precision in the final third," Moreno said. "Respectfully, I felt the score could have been more lopsided in our favor. But overall, I am satisfied with the match."

Oh Se-hun, the goal scorer, apologized to his teammates for not converting more opportunities that they created for him.

"If I had scored on those looks, then it would have made life so much easier for the whole team," Oh said. "For this match, we tried to ensure we maintained just the right amount of spacing on offense. We created some great chances but we have to be sharper going forward."

The victory brought an end to a year that included an unceremonious exit from the group stage at the FIFA World Cup in the summer, which was followed by the resignation of both the national team head coach, Hong Myung-bo, and president of the Korea Football Association (KFA), Chung Mong-gyu. The two even faced questions from angry lawmakers at parliamentary hearings, where legislators demanded to know where things had gone wrong for the national team and whether Hong had even been hired through a fair process in the first place.

In early September, the KFA hired Moreno on a temporary basis. Rather than rushing into naming a full-time replacement for Hong with its own leadership vacuum, the KFA chose instead to ask the Spanish tactician to hold down the fort for six matches -- two each in September, October and November.

The KFA said in September it would give Moreno a chance to stick around through the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup, originally scheduled for January 2027 in Saudi Arabia, depending on South Korea's performances in Moreno's first six matches.

However, the AFC on Nov. 3 postponed the Asian Cup to December 2027, citing security concerns in the host country. That decision made Moreno's future with South Korea even more uncertain.

With an interim chief currently running the show, the KFA is expected to wait until a new president is elected before launching the process to hire a new full-time head coach. The KFA president election has not yet been scheduled.

South Korea had three wins, one draw and two losses under Moreno.