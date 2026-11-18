The SSG Landers retained their own free agent outfielder Choi Ji-hoon on Wednesday, signing the 29-year-old to a new four-year contract.

Choi can earn up to 6.7 billion won ($5.02 million) over the next four seasons — 2 billion won in total salary and 3.8 billion won in signing bonus, plus an additional 900 million won in incentives.

Choi is the second free agent that the Landers have successfully brought back, joining team captain Oh Tae-gon, who agreed to a three-year pact Tuesday.

Since his Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) debut with the franchise in 2020, Choi has recorded at least 120 hits and reached double figures in steals every year. He is also considered a strong defender in center field, where he has utilized his speed and athleticism.

This year, Choi set career highs with 13 home runs and 64 RBIs and led all KBO outfielders with 1,196 defensive innings.

The Landers said Choi also offered to donate 1 million won to a local charity in the team's home city of Incheon, just west of Seoul.