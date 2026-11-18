Korea ended the year with a 1-0 win over Qatar on Tuesday as Oh Se-hun headed the only goal of the game.

It was a dominant performance and really should have been a more convincing win but the strikers missed chance after chance and the opposing goalkeeper made save after save. Indeed, Qatar was so bad that it took a little sheen off the win. Regardless, it was welcome after losing 3-2 to Saudi Arabia last Friday.

This was not just the last game of 2026, but it was the last game of Robert Moreno’s coaching contract. The Spaniard, appointed in September on an interim deal, has now come to the end of that period. He has had six games in charge, with three wins, two losses and one draw.

That would probably have been enough to win an extension to the Asian Cup in January but the tournament has been postponed until December 2027 due to security concerns in Saudi Arabia, the host nation. Now there are no games on the horizon.

According to reports, Moreno has returned to Spain after the trip to the Middle East. It is likely that the 49 year-old is not going to be seen in Korea any time soon. At the moment, there is no president at the Korea Football Association so any decision on the head coach position is unlikely.

With that situation in mind, Moreno probably did not do quite enough to show that he should be given the job. He has been unlucky with the postponement of the Asian Cup, which has robbed him of the chance to prove himself. There were some encouraging signs in the first four games at home in September and October, though the results and performances were mixed.

The loss to Saudi Arabia was an important one. It might have been different had Korea gone to the Middle East and defeated a regional powerhouse convincingly but the team's performance was poor and passive. Even so, Moreno had a tough job in coming into a camp that was disillusioned and divided after a terrible World Cup showing. The fact that he was a temporary coach reduced his authority further.

Hwang In-beom, a senior player who has reportedly been at the center of disquiet in the roster, openly said that having a temporary coach is not the best way forward.

"When I was talking to the KFA (Korea Football Association) about this, they said they were forced to go with a temporary manager because there was no president who could be in charge of these matters," Hwang said. "From a player's perspective, I felt it was not ideal. I have no idea if coach Moreno will be kept around or will only be with us for the duration of his current deal."

Nobody has any idea really. The months since the World Cup have not been happy ones but now, after six games, it is hard to know if any lessons have been learned or any progress has been made.