Kia Tigers slugger Kim Do-yeong received his first award for defense Wednesday.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced 10 winners of its annual Fielding Award, and Kim was named the winner at third base.

The 23-year-old star, long known for his bat, led the KBO with 45 home runs and a .647 slugging percentage this year. He had struggled at the hot corner earlier in his career but was rewarded for his improved glove work this year.

Players at each position were awarded points based on voting by managers, general managers and coaches from each of the 10 clubs and on advanced fielding statistics.

Kim scored 35.03 points overall to beat out Heo Kyoung-min of the KT Wiz, who won this award in 2023 and 2024 and finished second with 21.91 points this year.

The KBO introduced the Fielding Award in 2023.

SSG Landers left fielder Guillermo Heredia earned his fourth consecutive award, becoming the first player to win the defensive prize in all four seasons.

And for the second straight season, Heredia was joined by LG Twins center fielder Park Hae-min and Samsung Lions right fielder Kim Seong-yoon.

The Landers' double play duo, second baseman Jeong Jun-jae and shortstop Park Seong-han, each earned their first Fielding Award.

At first base, Austin Dean of the Twins won his second career award, following his win in 2024.

Hanwha Eagles rookie Heo In-seo became the fourth different winner at the catcher position in the award's four-year history, as he scored 17.24 points to beat out Son Seong-bin of the Lotte Giants, who finished with 16.37 points.

Doosan Bears starter Gwak Been collected his first Fielding Award.

The KBO added the utility position for the first time this year to recognize versatile defenders. Players who logged 540 total defensive innings, with at least 50 innings at three or more positions, were eligible. Gu Bon-hyeok of the Twins, who had at least 200 innings at second base, third base and shortstop, was the inaugural winner with 68.15 points.

The winners will be recognized during the annual KBO Awards ceremony on Nov. 26 in Seoul. They will each receive a trophy and 2 million won ($1,500) in cash.