DOHA — Having wrapped up his ninth year as captain of the men's national football team on Tuesday, Son Heung-min admitted the 2026 has been a particularly challenging one.

The Taegeuk Warriors were eliminated in the group stage at the FIFA World Cup in June, when they were expected to not just reach the knockout phase but also win at least one match once there. In the aftermath, Hong Myung-bo, then the team's head coach, and Chung Mong-gyu, president of the Korea Football Association (KFA), both resigned.

Then in October, following a friendly victory over Uzbekistan at home, Son found himself in controvery over apparent friction in the locker room. A trio of 30-year-old national team mainstays, Hwang In-beom, Hwang Hee-chan and Kim Min-jae, told their teammates they wanted to retire from international play because they were frustrated with the team's leadership group, featuring Son and his fellow 34-year-old Lee Jae-sung.

After rumors of a long history of rift circulated for weeks on social media, the five players released a joint statement through the KFA last Thursday to declare that they had put their differences behind them and they were ready to move forward.

Following South Korea's 1-0 win over Qatar on Tuesday, Son described the year that it has been as part of his growing process.

"Of course, playing on the national team is not easy and it is not supposed to be easy," Son said. "We play with the national flag on our chest, and my teammates and I all understand what kind of responsibility it brings. This is why I constantly think about how I can better lead the national team every year.

"This year, in particular, we had that painful experience at the World Cup," Son continued. "But I feel that overcoming such adversity is part of the growing process, both as a football player and as a person. We have had a lot of disappointing moments this year, and it will be important for us to come back next year as more mature athletes."

To that end, Son said beating Qatar in South Korea's final match of 2026 should help put the team on the right course entering the new year.

"This was a really important match for us and I am sure my teammates all felt the pressure to play well," he said. "This win will allow us to breathe a little bit until March (when the next set of matches will be played). I would like to thank our fans for supporting us through thick and thin."