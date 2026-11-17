Veteran catcher Yang Eui-ji re-signed with the Doosan Bears on Tuesday as free agency opened in Korean baseball.

Yang became the first of 22 free agents to land a contract this offseason in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), as he signed a two-year deal worth up to 5.5 billion won ($4.1 million). He will earn 1 billion won in total annual salary and 4 billion won in signing bonus. He can make another 500 million won in incentives.

Yang, 39, first played for the Bears from 2007 to 2018. He then joined the NC Dinos as a free agent and played there from 2019 to 2022. He reunited with the Bears prior to the 2023 season.

In the four seasons during his second tour of duty, Yang has batted .301 with 77 home runs and 330 RBIs — leading the club in all three categories during that span. He has been the Bears' captain for the past two seasons.

Widely considered the greatest catcher of his generation, Yang has won 10 Golden Gloves, including nine as catcher.

This year, Yang overcame a slow start to finish with a .249 average, 23 home runs and 79 RBIs in 135 games — reaching the 20-homer mark for the 10th time in his career.

"When I returned to the team four years ago, I knew I wanted to retire as a member of the Doosan Bears," Yang said. "I would like to thank the club for giving me the chance to realize that dream. I am excited to keep playing in front of our fans."

Minutes after Yang's signing, the SSG Landers announced they brought back their own free agent Oh Tae-gon on a three-year deal worth 1.1 billion won.

Oh, who turns 35 Wednesday, made his KBO debut with the Lotte Giants in 2011 but has been with the Landers since 2020. The versatile player, who has logged time at the two corner infield position, shortstop and all three outfield positions in his career, served as team captain in 2026.

This year, Oh batted .252 with nine home runs and 34 RBIs in 106 games. When he became a free agent for the first time after the 2022 season, Oh had also chosen to remain with the Landers, then on a four-year, 1.8 billion-won contract.