With Korea headed to its first appearance in the quarterfinals of the top international men's tennis team competition next week, one of the country's top stars said Tuesday he will try to fight the good fight against a heavily favored opponent.

Korea will make its debut at the Davis Cup Final 8 next week at BolognaFiere in Bologna, Italy. The Davis Cup is the premier international team event in men's tennis and Korea will take on the three-time defending champion Italy in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. next Wednesday (local time), or 12:00 a.m. Thursday.

Chung Hyeon, the semifinalist at the 2018 Australian Open, said he will look to recapture the glory from eight years ago.

"This will be my first appearance in the Davis Cup Final 8 but I have had a similar experience," Chung said at a team press conference at Olympic Park Tennis Center in Seoul, referring to his stunning run to the final four at the Australian Open. He remains the only South Korean to have gone that deep at a Grand Slam tournament.

"I will try to bring back memories for our fans," Chung added. "I don't think we will have a lot of opportunities, but there will still be some. If we can capitalize on those, we will have a good battle."

Italy will indeed present a stiff challenge. Although its top player, the five-time Grand Slam champion Jannik Sinner, will skip the event due to a knee injury, Italy will still have a formidable lineup of world No. 6 Flavio Cobolli, world No. 21 Luciano Darderi and 27th-ranked Lorenzo Musetti.

For Korea, Kwon Soon-woo, who was not present at the presser due to his ATP Tour commitment, is the highest-ranked player at No. 156. Chung, who once ranked 19th, is now 607th.

For years since that Australian Open run, Chung has been dealing with assorted injuries, with Kwon emerging as the new face of Korean tennis. Kwon won his two singles matches when South Korea defeated India in the second round of the qualifiers in Seoul in September to book a ticket to the Davis Cup Final 8.

"We may look like an underdog at the Final 8," Chung, 30, acknowledged. "But we could pull off some shocking results if we can make the most of our chances."

Italy will also have a strong doubles tandem with Andrea Vavassori and Simone Bolelli. They are seventh and 10th in the world doubles rankings, respectively.

Korea will counter with Nam Ji-sung and Park Ui-sung, who combined for the men's doubles silver at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in October. In the doubles rankings, Nam checks in at No. 123 and Park is 265th.

"The two Italian players have been playing together for a long time and they will be a pretty tight tandem," Nam said. "It feels like they have no flaws in their game. But I think it will be exciting to go up against them."

Chung Jong-sam, head coach for Korea, said his players will have nothing to lose at the upcoming event.

"The Italian players are great but as the three-time champions, they will be under pressure to defend their crown once again," the coach said. "If we can just play freely, I think it will give us a better shot."