The national baseball team manager Choi Won-ho apologized to fans Monday as Korea's losses against Japan piled up at a regional tournament in Tokyo.

Choi and his team returned home Monday after finishing in second place behind Japan at the third edition of the Asia Professional Baseball Championship (APBC), an under-24 competition that also featured Taiwan and Australia.

This was Korea's third straight runner-up finish in this competition, following 2017 and 2023. Choi's team lost to Australia 8-7 to begin round-robin action Thursday and then dropped to Japan 9-5 the next day. Korea defeated Taiwan 6-4 on Saturday to book a spot in the final and a rematch against the undefeated Japan.

Korea managed just five hits in a 5-1 loss in Sunday's final at Tokyo Dome, and Korea's losing skid against Japan in games featuring professionals reached 13.

"We battled so hard to reach the final and we really wanted to beat Japan this time," Choi told reporters at Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul. "On behalf of the team, I would like to apologize."

In the final, Korea had just four hits and a run against Japanese starter Hiroto Takahashi, a former ERA champion in Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB)'s Central League and a member of the 2023 World Baseball Classic championship team.

"He is a pitcher that even NPB hitters would struggle against, and I wonder how the Japanese national team hitters would have fared against that kind of pitching," said Choi, a former Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) pitcher. "In a short competition, if we have our best pitcher on the mound, I think we have a shot against Japan."

Choi said young Korean pitchers must concentrate on improving their control and not try to throw hard all the time.

"In recent years, we have seen a rise in the number of pitchers who can top 150 kilometers per hour," Choi said. "But even at youth level, there is too much emphasis on increasing velocity. We need to have more training programs that help young pitchers improve their control."

Choi was named the national team manager only for the APBC after the former skipper, Ryu Ji-hyun, was hired by the KBO club Hanwha Eagles last month. Choi admitted the balancing act between trying to win and giving an opportunity to as many players as possible proved to be more challenging than he had anticipated.

"I am sure players who didn't see much action were upset," Choi said. "I apologized to those players as well."

Kim Do-yeong, the reigning KBO home run leader who launched a career-high 45 homers for the Kia Tigers, was held to just one long ball in four games at the APBC.

That lone blast was a crucial one, though, as his solo homer against Taiwan broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning and helped send Korea to the final.

In two games against Japan, Kim went a combined 2-for-8.

"The Japanese pitchers all had clear-cut out pitches and had great stuff," Kim said. "I felt I had so much room for improvement."

Asked to pick a particular Japanese player that impressed him, Kim said, "There were too many. I even looked up the ages of the pitchers I faced, and that only made me more impressed."

"I was not composed at the plate and I was not aggressive enough, either," Kim said of his performance. "But this is how I can get better going forward. I also felt Australia and Taiwan had improved so much, and we have to keep working hard. I myself have to take the next step, too."