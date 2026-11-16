SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- The reigning Korean Series MVP and another postseason hero for the Samsung Lions will be among 22 free agents in South Korean baseball this offseason.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) released the list of free agents on Monday, with 22 out of 26 eligible players choosing to exercise their rights.

Koo Ja-wook, who captained the Lions to their first title since 2014 and was voted the Korean Series MVP, headlines the group. The 33-year-old outfielder is joined by the 26-year-old pitcher Won Tae-in, the winning pitcher in the clinching Game 5 of the Korean Series against the KT Wiz.

Both players have only played for the Lions so far in their KBO careers -- Koo since 2015 and Won since 2019.

A U.S. report said last week that Koo had hired a U.S.-based agent Jaron Long in pursuit of a major league opportunity. Koo won his first career batting title this year with a .371 average and also led the KBO with a .458 on-base percentage.

Won threw five innings of one-run ball in that Korean Series finale. The careerlong starter had worked out of the bullpen in earlier games during the postseason before making that start against the Wiz.

Won's postseason success masked his regular-season woes. He went 7-9 with a 4.52 ERA in 26 regular-season outings, posting his worst ERA and fewest wins in six years.

The native of Daegu, the Lions' home city located some 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul, has been a fan favorite since his debut and is expected to command much interest in an open market lacking other viable starting pitching options.

All free agents are able to sign with any team, including those overseas, starting Tuesday.

KBO free agents are split into three classes based on their salaries over the past three seasons, and different compensation rules apply to each class.

Players ranked in the top three in salary on their team and top 30 in the league are in Class A. If a team signs a free agent from that class, the team must pay his previous club twice the amount of that player's previous salary and send a player not on its protected list, or pay the team three times the amount of the player's previous salary.

Players whose salary placed them between fourth and 10th on their clubs, and 31st and 60th in the league end up in Class B. The compensation rules for acquiring these free agents are as follows: the same amount of the player's previous salary and a compensatory player, or double the amount of that salary without a compensatory player.

Class C features players whose salary put them below 11th on their teams and 61st in the league. Players who become free agents for the first time at age 35 or older automatically end up in this group. Teams signing a Class C free agent only have to pay up to 1.5 times the amount of the player's previous salary, with no need to send any player the other way.



