There is a well-known saying, "comparison is the thief of joy." The meaning is self-evident, and just 24 hours after Korea lost 3-2 to Saudi Arabia, rival Japan defeated Brazil by the same scoreline. The saying does not quite apply, however, as there wasn’t much joy to be stolen anyway. It is a sober reminder of the gap between the Taeguk Warriors and the Samurai Blue.

It was the second time in 13 months that Japan has defeated the five-time world champion and the first time in 21 years that Korea has lost to the team from Riyadh. It was a deserved defeat. Saudi Arabia was the better team for much of the match against the lackluster visitor.

In last week’s column, I wrote that Korea’s results in this international break did not matter so much, but that was a mistake. Tuesday’s game against Qatar is now hugely important for the team because it is hugely important for coach Robert Moreno.

It is the last of Moreno's six games that he has to prove himself. Of the five so far, there have been two wins, a draw and two defeats.

Friday’s was the worst. Saudi Arabia started the game ranked 55 in the world, 23 below Korea and is also looking to rebuild after a disappointing World Cup group stage exit. The Green Falcons worked harder, seemed more motivated and took their chances when they came.

Too many Korean players were below par. Goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu made a major mistake at the World Cup and was at fault for the opening goal. Captain Son Heung-min was ineffectual, and missed one of the few clear chances that the team had, while creative talent Lee Kang-in was invisible for long periods.

Moreno has been criticized but is in a difficult position. Appointed as an interim in September, the former Spain boss was given a contract to the end of November with an eye to an extension to the Asian Cup in January. That tournament has now been delayed by almost a year due to the security situation in host nation Saudi Arabia.

Now, there is no focus for the coach except to try and get a longer contract. At a time when the national team should be looking for a new start and a longer-term approach, what is left is a friendly match against Qatar and that is it. There is no reason for Moreno to try anything new, he will be looking to win.

It comes at a time when there have been rumors and reports of divisions within the team. Indeed, before the Saudi game, five players issued a statement. They represented the two supposed "camps" — Lee Jae-sung and Son on one side and, on the other, Kim Min-jae, Hwang Hee-chan and Hwang In-beom.

"We will now put unnecessary controversy behind us and will concentrate on building the national team together," the statement said. "We will respect and trust each other's roles and responsibilities, and we will try to set a good example for younger players who will write the new chapter for Korean football."

There is no new chapter at the moment, it is the same old story with the same old players. Moreno finds himself in a very difficult situation but this is the reality of the Korean national team at the moment.

The game against Qatar on Tuesday can end a bad year for the Taeguk Warriors. It is to be hoped that it is the start of something else.