Former South Korean football star Park Ji-sung has reunited with legendary coach Guus Hiddink to celebrate his 80th birthday, bringing back memories of the country's historic run at the 2002 FIFA World Cup more than two decades ago.

On Wednesday, Park's wife, Kim Min-ji, shared a photo on her social media account showing herself, Park and Hiddink smiling together. Alongside the photo, she posted a heartfelt message celebrating the Dutch coach's milestone birthday and reflecting on the lasting impact of the 2002 tournament.

"What were you doing during the 2002 World Cup?" Kim wrote, recalling a question that she said could instantly spark an hourlong conversation among Koreans old enough to remember the tournament.

She said the question holds a special place in the collective memory of South Koreans, regardless of where or how they first met.

According to Kim, even people who rarely talk about themselves cannot resist sharing their personal memories when someone brings up the 2002 World Cup.

"If someone mentions the 2002 World Cup at a gathering of Koreans, no matter how unexpected the timing or how reserved the people are, everyone inevitably ends up taking turns sharing their stories," she said.

Kim went on to express her admiration for Hiddink, who led South Korea to an unprecedented semifinal appearance at the 2002 World Cup, co-hosted by South Korea and Japan.

The tournament remains one of the most celebrated moments in South Korean sporting history, with millions of fans flooding the streets in red shirts to cheer for the national team.

Kim said Hiddink had given an entire nation something extraordinary: a shared experience and a sense of unity that would be difficult to recreate.

"Someone who gave so many people such an extraordinary experience and sense of togetherness, something they had never experienced before and may never experience again, would surely rank among the 10 most beloved figures in Korea, even counting Dangun and Santa Claus," she said.

Dangun is the legendary founder of Korea, making Kim's playful comparison a particularly affectionate tribute to Hiddink's place in the country's collective memory.

She concluded her message with a simple birthday wish.

"Happy 80th birthday, Coach Hiddink. Stay healthy," she said.

Hiddink, who was born on Nov. 8, 1946, became a national hero in South Korea after guiding the team to fourth place at the 2002 World Cup, the country's best-ever finish in the tournament.

Park was a key member of that historic squad. He later played under Hiddink again at Dutch club PSV Eindhoven before joining Manchester United, where he became one of Asia's most successful footballers.

Their reunion, more than 24 years after the unforgettable tournament, serves as a reminder of the enduring bond between the coach and one of his most celebrated players — and of a summer that remains deeply etched in South Korea's national memory.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.