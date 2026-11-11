More than results, Korea needs a new start

On Friday, two Asian powerhouses meet in Qatar. Saudi Arabia and South Korea have had some titanic clashes over the years — not least when the Taeguk Warriors lost 2-0 in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, in 2005, which resulted in head coach Jo Bonfrere losing his job despite the team qualifying for the World Cup. Just four years later, Korea went on to win in the Kingdom and qualify for the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

Now they meet in Qatar in a friendly game that was supposed to be preparation for January’s Asian Cup. However, due to conflict in the region, it has been postponed from January to the following December.

It leaves a big hole in the calendar not just for Korea, but all the national teams that had planned to participate. It also creates uncertainties for interim coach Robert Moreno, whose contract runs through the end of November, — with the possibility of an extension through to the Asian Cup and the possibility of permanent appointment, if all went well.

Now there is no tournament to prepare for, removing some of the urgency for the coach and players. Indeed, a number of nations have cancelled their preparation games and are having training camps instead.

That probably wasn’t in the cards for Korea, with 12 Europe-based players ready to make the relatively short journey to the Middle East but less able to just fly all the way over to East Asia. The Asian Cup is still not that far away and likely to take place in the region in a year, so some play against decent opposition in the Middle East can still be a useful experience.

The next few days are a chance to bring the players together. There have been many, many reports of senior stars Kim Min-jae, Hwang In-beom and Hwang In-beom being unhappy with the leadership. It has been said that one of the causes of the unhappiness centers around captain Son Heung-min, the 34-year-old who has become the face of the sport in Korea. Sticking with the Middle East trip rather than staying in Korea for a training camp also means fewer journalists asking awkward questions.

Results either smooth over problems or bring them to the fore. The 2026 World Cup was a disaster, leading to the resignation of coach Hong Myung-bo and then parliamentary and police investigations. Had there been success — perhaps a memorable run to the last eight in North America — then the situation now would probably be different.

However, the results for these coming games in Saudi Arabia and then next week in Qatar are not that important. Can coach Moreno craft a playing style and identity that the players can get behind and take ownership of? The Spaniard may not be in charge for a long time but he can still have a long-term impact by helping the team turn the page and start a new chapter.