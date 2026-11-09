Wiz shortstop diagnosed with orbital fracture after being struck by batted ball in Korean Series game

The KT Wiz announced Monday their shortstop Kwon Dong-jin will not require surgery after suffering an orbital fracture during a Korean Series game the previous day.

Kwon took a hard grounder off the bat of Samsung Lions hitter Kim Young-woong in the bottom of the eighth inning of Game 5 of the series at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in the southeastern city of Daegu on Sunday. Kwon went down in immediate pain as a run scored on the play, and was taken off the field in an ambulance.

The Wiz lost the game 12-1 as the Lions clinched their first Korea Baseball Organization title in 12 years.

According to the Wiz, further tests done on Monday showed an orbital fracture but Kwon had sustained no damage to his eyes, meaning he will not need surgery.

The club said doctors will monitor Kwon's condition over the next couple of weeks for remaining blood pooled in his right eye.

It was Kwon's first start of the five-game series. He went 2-for-3 at the plate.