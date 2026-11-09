Wiz shortstop diagnosed with orbital fracture after being struck by batted ball in Korean Series game
Summary
KT Wiz shortstop Kwon Dong-jin suffered an orbital fracture during Game 5 of the Korean Series at Daegu Samsung Lions Park on Sunday, but will not need surgery. He was struck in the face by a grounder from Samsung Lions hitter Kim Young-woong in the bottom of the eighth inning and was taken off the field by ambulance. The Wiz lost 12-1 as the Lions clinched their first Korea Baseball Organization title in 12 years.
Key Facts
- Tests conducted Monday found no damage to Kwon’s eyes despite the orbital fracture.
- Doctors will monitor blood pooled in Kwon’s right eye over the next couple of weeks.
- Kwon made his first start of the five-game series and went 2-for-3 at the plate.
The KT Wiz announced Monday their shortstop Kwon Dong-jin will not require surgery after suffering an orbital fracture during a Korean Series game the previous day.
Kwon took a hard grounder off the bat of Samsung Lions hitter Kim Young-woong in the bottom of the eighth inning of Game 5 of the series at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in the southeastern city of Daegu on Sunday. Kwon went down in immediate pain as a run scored on the play, and was taken off the field in an ambulance.
The Wiz lost the game 12-1 as the Lions clinched their first Korea Baseball Organization title in 12 years.
According to the Wiz, further tests done on Monday showed an orbital fracture but Kwon had sustained no damage to his eyes, meaning he will not need surgery.
The club said doctors will monitor Kwon's condition over the next couple of weeks for remaining blood pooled in his right eye.
It was Kwon's first start of the five-game series. He went 2-for-3 at the plate.
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