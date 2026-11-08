With his team just a win away from winning the 2026 Korean baseball title, Samsung Lions manager Park Jin-man said Sunday he wanted nothing more from his players than to keep having fun.

"I had no special pep talk for the team before the game," Park said in his media availability before Game 5 of the Korean Series at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in the southeastern city of Daegu. The Lions lead the KT Wiz 3-1 in the best-of-seven championship battle, and a win Sunday will give them their first title since 2014.

"I just want them to keep doing the same thing, which is to have fun on the field," Park added. "They have been doing a great job of that, and I just hope they will keep enjoying themselves."

Winning obviously helps in that regard. The Lions lost the first game of the series last Tuesday but have since won three straight games, the last two here in Daegu.

Park credited outfielder Park Seung-kyu for injecting some much-needed energy into the team. The manager said the Lions had been a stoic group in the past, but Park Seung-kyu has changed the culture with his over-the-top celebrations after big hits or defensive plays.

"I felt something like that was lacking with this team," the manager said. "Seung-kyu has done an excellent job firing up the entire team with his reaction to every key moment. No one is enjoying this postseason more than Seung-kyu."

The manager said starting pitcher Chris Paddack, who threw seven innings in Wednesday's 3-2 victory, will be available to pitch out of the bullpen Sunday.

"He will take the ball when we are leading," Park said of the pitcher, who would otherwise be lined up to start Game 6 Tuesday.



