Excitable Lions outfielder continues postseason breakout with big day

DAEGU — Before the Korean baseball postseason started last month, Samsung Lions outfielder Park Seung-kyu told himself he would try to go crazy -- not as in going insane, but having a breakout campaign that could help the club reach the pinnacle.

The 26-year-old has mostly delivered, especially so far in the Korean Series. After batting 3-for-4 with three RBIs in a 10-5 win over the KT Wiz in Game 4 on Saturday, Park is batting .500/.538/.833 for the series. Despite not starting earlier games, Park is tied for the team lead with four runs scored and is one of two Lions to have homered, alongside Koo Ja-wook.

"I am happy to be going crazy, in a good way," Park said with a smile afterward.

Park knocked in a run that made it a 7-1 game for the Lions in the third inning. And after the Wiz scored three times in the top fifth to make things more interesting, Park had the Lions' response with a two-run double in the bottom fifth that pushed the lead to 9-4.

Manager Park Jin-man said the player is helping the team in other ways, too. The skipper said Park Seung-kyu gets the entire dugout fired up with his wild celebrations on the field after big hits.

"I am just an excitable guy, and I want to go extra loud when I get hits in key situations," the player said. "And I think over-the-top celebrations can get into the heads of the other team, too."

The Lions now lead the best-of-seven series 3-1, a win away from the title. Park has firmly entrenched himself in the series MVP conversation, with Koo, who is batting .467/.556/.867 with a team-best five RBIs, also in contention.

Koo may have the narrative edge, because he is the team captain playing on one good leg after recovering from a late-season hamstring injury. But with another game like Saturday's, Park may end up being the undeniable choice.

"I would have to win the title first to be able to win the MVP," Park said. "But I want to win the title more than I want to win the MVP. I just want to win the championship and have Ja-wook take the MVP honor."