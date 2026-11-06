DAEGU — Even with his club having played seven postseason games in a 10-day span starting in the final week of October, Samsung Lions manager Park Jin-man said Friday he was not worried about his players' fatigue level.

The Lions knocked off the Kia Tigers in a hard-fought, five-game series in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason last week to advance to the Korean Series against the KT Wiz. The Lions had just one day off before starting the championship round, and lost the series opener 8-7 on Tuesday at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, just south of Seoul.

But the Lions bounced back the next day for a 3-2 win in 12 innings. Before Friday's Game 3, Park said the extra-inning victory provided a much-needed boost to his clubhouse.

"Our guys are really determined and the vibe is awesome after we won the second game the way we did," Park said at his pregame media availability at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in the southeastern city of Daegu. "In the postseason, you just have to lean on your mental strength to play a 12-inning game one night and come back to play an afternoon game the next day. Nothing is going to stop our players now."

Park said the Lions accomplished their goal of getting a split on the road, and they now have three straight games coming up on their home turf.

"We have some momentum behind us after our latest win. The team that takes two out of the next three here will be in a really good spot," Park said. "We have done well against KT at home this year and I expect much of the same this weekend."

Park also voiced confidence that the Lions will eventually get to the Wiz's All-Star closer Park Yeong-hyun, who has not yet allowed a run in two outings covering 3 1/3 innings.

Park seems to be the only trusted late-inning option for the Wiz, with other relievers having struggled to even throw strikes.

"If he keeps coming into games, then we will get some hits against him at some point," Park said with a smile. "The key for us is to knock the starting pitcher out early and score some runs before they get to Park Yeong-hyun."

Park defended his choice of putting injured catcher Kang Min-ho in the starting lineup. The 41-year-old backstop is playing through an oblique injury and has been laboring at the plate.

"He still provides a steady presence behind the plate for our pitchers," Park said. "We still trust him. He is not any worse now than he was earlier in the postseason. We need him out there to give us a sense of stability."

Park then added with a grin, "We will give him all the rest he needs after the Korean Series."