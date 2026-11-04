Wiz manager predicts tight duel between starters in Game 2 of Korean Series

SUWON — With two highly regarded right-handers toeing the rubber in the second game of the Korean Series on Wednesday, KT Wiz manager Lee Kang-chul predicted a pitching duel.

The Wiz will start sidearmer Ko Young-pyo against the Samsung Lions at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, just south of Seoul. The Lions will counter with their American ace Chris Paddack.

Ko had a 3-1 record with a 2.25 ERA in four regular-season meetings against the Lions this year. Paddack made just one start against the Wiz and it was a good one, as he threw six shutout innings for a victory on Aug. 29.

"Young-pyo had a great season. I think we will have a pretty close game today," Lee said in his pregame media availability. "I just hope he pitches exactly like he did throughout the regular season."

Lee, a former star pitcher himself, said he was curious how Paddack will respond to his heavy postseason workload. In the previous postseason series against the Kia Tigers, Paddack made two starts with only three days off in between, and threw a combined 193 pitches. He will now go on four days' rest.

"Some pitchers thrive with a heavy workload, but some will make mistakes when they are tired," Lee said. "Obviously, I have not had a chance to be around him, and I am just curious how he will pitch. We only saw him once in the regular season, and I guess we will find out soon enough."

Lee made one lineup change from the first game. Second baseman Kim Sang-su will be on the bench Wednesday after fouling a pitch off his foot the previous night, and Lee said the 36-year-old will likely not even be able to pinch hit.

Ryu Hyun-in will make his first career postseason start at second base.