The ball used on a goal during the Korean football title clincher for FC Seoul fetched a record amount in a charity auction, the league office said Tuesday.

The Korea Professional Football League (K League) said the ball from Moon Seon-min's goal for FC Seoul in a match against Gangwon FC on Oct. 24 sold for 5.05 million won ($3,767), the highest amount since the league began its charity auction in 2025. The ball was signed by Moon.

The previous high was 2.5 million won.

Moon's goal was FC Seoul's lone marker in a 1-1 draw, but that outcome was enough for FC Seoul to lock down their first K League 1 title in 10 years with five matches to spare.

The auction also featured match-worn uniforms by K League representatives in an exhibition match against Manchester City in August and the replica trophy for the K League Player of the Month award.

The K League said all proceeds from the auction will be donated to charities through the K League Assist Foundation at the end of the year.