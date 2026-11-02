Danish football club FC Midtjylland seeking to build sustainable presence in Korea: executives

Having enjoyed growing interest in Korea thanks to their recent history of signing local players, Danish football club FC Midtjylland are now trying to establish a "meaningful and sustainable presence" in the country and seek an opportunity to develop young Korean athletes, the team's senior executives said Tuesday.

Jonas Lygaard, CEO of FC Midtjylland, and Ove Pedersen, the club's vice sporting director, recently visited Korea as Midtjylland's under-17 club participated in the K League International Youth Cup. Hosted by Korea's top professional league, the tournament brought together six youth teams from Korea and six from overseas.

In an email interview with Yonhap News Agency, Lygaard said the tournament served as an opportunity to have Midtjylland's youth team compete against other international sides and also to learn more about Korean football and the country as a whole.

With Korea internationals Cho Gue-sung and Hong Hyun-seok currently playing for FC Midtjylland, and another member of the national team, Lee Han-beom, having been with the four-time Danish Superliga champions from 2003 to 2026, Lygaard said these players have had "a major impact on awareness and interest in FC Midtjylland in Korea."

"The Korean market is extremely interesting and important to FC Midtjylland. At the same time, this was our first club visit to Korea, so one of our main objectives was to listen and learn," Lygaard said. "We wanted to better understand how Korean football is organized, how youth development works, the quality and characteristics of the players, and how we can build stronger relationships with clubs, schools, companies and other stakeholders."

Lygaard said he was "genuinely surprised by how much people already knew about FC Midtjylland" during his stay in Korea but insisted interest alone will not be enough for his club.

"If we want to build a meaningful and sustainable presence in Korea, we need to take a dedicated and focused approach and invest in the right relationships and activities over time," he said. "We see significant potential for a long-term relationship between FC Midtjylland and Korea, both on the sporting and commercial side. But it is important for us to first understand the market properly and then develop our approach from there. We have met with a number of interesting people and organizations, and we now need to turn those conversations into a clear plan."

As Lygaard worked on the team's plans for Korea, Pedersen, who coached Midtjylland from 1999 to 2002, studied young Korean players carefully at the U-17 tournament. He said he came away impressed with their mentality, work ethic and respect for both opponents and coaches.

When FC Midtjylland acquired Cho, Lee and Hong, they had already been playing senior football, all of them in their 20s. And given FC Midtjylland's strong tradition of developing young players, Pedersen said he was looking forward to a chance to work with younger Korean players.

"We have never been afraid to give young players the opportunity to play at the highest level, and we have a proven track record of developing players who subsequently move to some of the biggest leagues in Europe," Pedersen said. "Our interest now is also to understand the next generation of Korean talent and how we can potentially work with younger players in the future."

During this summer's transfer window, FC Midtjylland made 86.3 million euros (US$96.3 million) in player sales, the highest single-window total ever by a Danish club. Dario Osorio, who had joined FC Midtjylland as a 19-year-old in 2023, moved to the Premier League club Crystal Palace in September for 28 million euros, the biggest player sale in the Danish league.

"Because of FIFA regulations, international players can generally only move to a European club when they reach the age of 18, subject to the applicable rules and exceptions. That is one of the reasons why this trip has been valuable for us," Pedersen said. "We wanted to better understand Korean youth development, the players and the environment they come from. We will now evaluate what we have seen and learned before deciding on the right approach."

Asked what specific features he looks for when evaluating international players, Pedersen said, "For us, potential is very important. We want to identify players with something special and then create the right environment for them to develop both as footballers and as people."

Pedersen said Cho and Hong bring more than just their talent to the table.

"They are hard-working, disciplined and have a very strong mentality," Pedersen said. "They are also very committed to improving themselves. They are both players with qualities that fit very well into our team and our football philosophy. We believe there is still more development and potential in both players, and we are looking forward to seeing them continue to contribute to the team."