The postponement of the Asian Cup from January to December 2027 is not a surprise, but it does create issues for Korean football, adding more uncertainty to the national team.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) made the announcement on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia, the host nation, has come under attack from the Yemen-based Houthis. Missile strikes on airports and other targets in Riyadh, Jeddah and elsewhere meant that it was not the right time to host a major international football tournament.

The AFC made the right call with just weeks left before Korea was due to play against Yemen in Jeddah on Jan. 10. It, at least, ends the growing uncertainty and speculation around whether the tournament would go ahead and means that everyone has clarity — off the field at least. On it, the decision creates complications for the 24 participating teams, especially Korea. The Taeguk Warriors have an interim coach in charge. Robert Moreno was given the job in September until the end of November on an interim basis.

The Spanish coach was also given six games to show what he could do. Four of those have taken place already and saw wins against Ecuador and Uzbekistan, a draw with Venezuela and a loss against Uruguay. There are two games coming up later this month against Saudi Arabia and Qatar in Qatar.

The idea was that if Moreno performed well, then his contract would be extended to cover the Asian Cup, a tournament that Korea has not won since 1960. A good showing in Saudi Arabia would mean the former coach of Spain would get a longer deal and look toward qualification for the 2030 World Cup.

It is fairly safe to assume that Moreno would have been given an extended deal to cover the Asian Cup but now, there is no tournament for the coach to prove himself. It gives the Korea Football Association (KFA) a tough decision to make.

Given the disaster of the World Cup and the subsequent events in Korean football, it is important to have some stability around the national team and to start planning for the future.

Taking a few months to get the coaching appointment right was reasonable enough. The Asian Cup would have been the perfect chance to really look at how Moreno navigates a high-pressure tournament situation. Moreno's appointment also marked the end of a four-year cycle after the 2022 World Cup and the start of a new one.

Now though, nobody knows. Does the KFA keep Moreno on temporarily or does it give him the job on a long-term contract? What about the players?

Korean national football team captain Son Heung-min is now 34 and slowing down, the forward will not be any faster when he is 35. There are reported divisions within the team with some senior players wanting a change in direction, and a postponement could be a blessing in disguise. But perhaps the Asian Cup, when everyone is thrown together for a few weeks, could have helped sort everything out.

Everything is now up in the air, adding to the general uncertainty and instability around Korea’s national team.