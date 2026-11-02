Seoul mayor says to review next year's marathons from 'scratch' after severe traffic disruptions
Summary
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said Monday that next year’s marathon routes and schedules in Seoul will be reviewed from scratch after a race Sunday caused major traffic disruptions. He said the city will work with the central government, police and event organizers to reduce inconvenience. Oh noted that city-sponsored races fell to seven this year, while central-government-backed races rose to 23.
Key Facts
- The city sponsored 15 marathons last year, compared with seven this year.
- The number of marathons backed by the central government increased from one in 2025 to 23 this year.
- Oh said marathon events are not subject to city approval.
- Oh acknowledged that the city had not prevented large-scale inconvenience from the races.
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said Monday that marathon races scheduled for next year in Seoul will undergo a review from "scratch," following persistent complaints over severe traffic disruptions.
A nationwide running boom in recent years has turned Seoul into a weekend hotspot for running events, but frequent road restrictions from the races have sparked growing public traffic complaints.
Oh addressed major traffic disruptions caused by a race Sunday, pledging an overhaul to races next year.
"Ultimately, we were not able to prevent large-scale inconveniences," Oh wrote on Facebook. "We will revisit the route and schedule for next year's events from scratch."
Oh said the city government cut the number of marathons it sponsored to seven this year from last year's 15, but the number of races backed by the central government jumped to 23 this year from just one in 2025.
He noted running events are not subject to city approval, and pledged to work with the central government, police and event organizers to minimize inconveniences.
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