Korean Series features 2 ex-MVPs as opposing managers

Only three winners of the Korean Series MVP award have gone on to manage in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), and two of them will be in the opposing dugouts when the South Korean baseball championship battle begins this week.

The KT Wiz and the Samsung Lions will meet in the best-of-seven Korean Series starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, just south of Seoul.

Wiz manager Lee Kang-chul was voted the 1996 Korean Series MVP for helping the Haitai Tigers (currently Kia Tigers) beat the now-defunct Hyundai Unicorns, which featured then rookie shortstop and current Lions manager Park Jin-man.

Lee threw a complete game shutout in Game 3 and recorded a save on one pitch in Game 5. Lee then started Game 6 and held the Unicorns to a run in 5 1/3 innings for his second victory over the series.

Lee collected 41 of 44 votes cast by the media.

And 10 years later, Park himself earned the Korean Series MVP honor for the Lions.

Park batted .320 (7-for-25) and drove in the winning run in the top of the 12th inning of Game 3 against the Hanwha Eagles. But Park shone even more brightly on defense, cementing his status as the best defensive shortstop of his generation.

Park garnered 36 out of 53 media votes for the award.

The two managers took a trip down memory lane during the Korean Series media day Monday.

"That was the year when Park Jin-man became the starting shortstop even as a rookie. But I remember I struck him out quite a bit that season," the 60-year-old Lee deadpanned. "He was a superb defender from the start of his career. I never imagined we would meet again like this."

Park, who batted .283 as a rookie, recalled Lee was the most difficult pitcher to face throughout his career.

"He pitched like someone out of a video game. His pitches moved like crazy and it felt like they disappeared at the plate," said Park, now 49. "If not for him, I would have batted .300 and won the Rookie of the Year award."

As for watching Lee celebrate the 1996 title, Park said, "Nobody remembers who finishes second in sports. There is a world of difference between winning the title and finishing as the runner-up. We will try to prepare the best we can to win the championship this year."

As for the championship battle at hand, Lee said it will be important for his hitters to find their strokes quickly after having three weeks off since the end of the regular season.

The Wiz earned a bye to the Korean Series after finishing first overall in the regular season.

"It could take our hitters a while to get into their groove in the first game," Lee said. "We will have to keep the other team off the board in the early innings and give our hitters time to adjust back to the game setting."

Park said his team's defense must be sharper than it was during the previous postseason series against the Tigers. In the regular season, the Lions tied for the fewest errors with 85, but they committed nine errors in only five games -- including three by first baseman Lewin Diaz and two by third baseman Kim Young-woong.

"These two players take a lot of pride in their defense," Park said. "And defense is normally our strength and I am confident we will be better in the Korean Series."

Former Doosan Bears skipper Lee Seung-yuop is the only other former Korean Series MVP to have managed in the league. Lee won his award in 2012 for the Lions.