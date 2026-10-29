Lions edge out Tigers, on verge of taking KBO postseason series

GWANGJU — The Samsung Lions blasted two home runs and scored late runs to defeat the Kia Tigers 6-4 and move within a win of reaching the South Korean baseball championship series.

Lewin Diaz and Ryu Ji-hyuk each smoked two-run homers, while Park Seung-kyu and Koo Ja-wook delivered RBI hits in the seventh inning to break a 4-4 tie in Game 3 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in the southwestern city of Gwangju.

The Lions now lead this best-of-five series 2-1. They can close out the Tigers with a win in Game 4 at 6:30 p.m. Friday and punch their ticket to the Korean Series.

The Tigers also slugged two home runs, but their starter Keisho Shirakawa and eight relievers that followed could not hold up their end of the bargain.

For the Lions, starter Choi Won-tae lasted only 1 2/3 innings after allowing two runs, but the five relievers limited the damage to two runs over the final 7 1/3 frames.