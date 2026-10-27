Tigers pitcher Naile ready to move on after errant pitch hits opponent

It was a pitch that got away.

Kia Tigers starter James Naile was cruising along against the Samsung Lions in their opening game of a Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason series Monday night. Naile had allowed just one single through four innings at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in the southeastern city of Daegu. But then with one out in the bottom of the fifth, Naile hit Park Seung-kyu in the head with a fastball.

Under KBO rules, it resulted in an automatic ejection.

Park stayed in the game and scored the Lions' first run, but the Tigers went on to take the game by 5-1.

Speaking with Yonhap News Agency a day after the incident, Naile called the hit-by-pitch "pretty unfortunate."

"I am very glad that Seung-kyu is OK. I certainly never wanted to hit him, certainly don't want to hit anybody in the head," Naile said prior to Game 2 of this series. "But other than that, I felt like I pitched really, really well. I wish my day didn't end like that because I think it would have been a pretty special game.

"I was a little bit embarrassed and mad at myself, but in my whole career, that is the first time that has ever happened," Naile said. "I am not going to be too hard on myself. Just move on."

The hit-by-pitch came on just the 57th pitch of the game for Naile. He could have eaten up seven innings or more and saved the bullpen. Instead, manager Lee Bum-ho had to scramble to get his relievers ready on short notice to cover the final 4 2/3 innings.

"I give a lot of credit to our bullpen for coming in a difficult situation," Naile said. "That is a bit of a surprise to everyone, and to come in and pitch so well and cover five innings was great."

Although Naile himself neutralized the Lions lineup Monday night, he said it would not surprise him if their bats come alive sooner rather than later.

In the regular season, the Lions ranked among the KBO leaders in batting average, runs scored, on-base percentage and on-base plus slugging. They also play at one of the KBO's most hitter-friendly stadiums.

"You cannot take them lightly," Naile said. "You have to focus, you have to throw strikes, you have to be ahead in the count. I think the big thing with Samsung and every team in the KBO is just limit walks.

"Make them hit the ball, and usually if you do that, you are going to at least keep the runs down. You might give up some runs, but if you can give up two or three runs, especially at this stadium, you can give your team a chance."



