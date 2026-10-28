Lotte Giants hire ex-manager as bench coach

The Lotte Giants on Wednesday brought back their former manager Her Mun-hoe as bench coach.

The Giants said Her, 54, will also double as a hitting adviser, as the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club's offseason overhaul continued.

On Monday, they named Lee Dong-wook, a former title-winning skipper for another KBO club, the NC Dinos, as their new manager. Lee Taek-keun, a former outfielder, was hired as the Giant's new general manager, despite having no prior experience either in coaching or in a front office role.

Her managed the Giants in 2020 and in the early part of 2021.

In his first season in charge, the Giants finished seventh among 10 KBO clubs at 71-72-1 (wins-losses-ties). The team fired him in May 2021, when they were stuck in last place at 12-18-0.

Prior to his Giants managerial gig, Her had worked as the bench coach for the Kiwoom Heroes and as the hitting coach for both the Heroes and the LG Twins.

The Giants said Her's data-driven approach in analyzing hitting mechanics and physical traits will help bring out the most in their players.

In 2026, the Giants ranked last in the KBO with 113 home runs and scored the second-fewest runs with 679.

The Giants staff includes another former manager of theirs in Cho Won-woo, who was reassigned Wednesday as their fielding coach. Cho served as the Giants' minor league bench coach in 2026.



