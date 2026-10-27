Veteran hitter returns as Lions manager makes lineup changes after KBO postseason loss

DAEGU — Samsung Lions manager Park Jin-man made notable changes to his lineup for the second game of the ongoing postseason series against the Kia Tigers on Tuesday, willing to sacrifice defense in hopes of waking up his dormant offense.

Veteran designated hitter Choi Hyoung-woo returned to the lineup after being benched for the 5-1 loss in Game 1 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason Monday. With the usual left fielder Koo Ja-wook just back from a hamstring injury and unable to take the field, Park kept Koo's bat in the lineup as designated hitter for Game 1 while inserting more defensively sound Park Seung-kyu in left field.

Choi, one of the oldest players in the KBO at 42, is considered a defensive liability in the outfield.

However, after the Lions managed only two singles in Monday's loss, Park said he wanted to prioritize offense for Tuesday. Choi will bat fifth behind Koo and Lewin Diaz — both of whom were held without a hit Monday.

"Our lineup showed no life last night. Hyoung-woo brings a ton of experience and he can be a game changer," Park said in his pregame media availability at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in the southeastern city of Daegu.

Park pointed out that his Game 2 starter, Ariel Jurado, is mostly a groundball pitcher and Choi may not have that much work in left field.

"First and foremost, I wanted to maximize our offense," Park added. "I told Hyoung-woo we needed him. I know he has spoken about feeling nervous in the outfield but he has been working really hard to prepare for a game like this."

When asked if he was worried about Choi playing defense in Tuesday's windy conditions, Park smile and said, "I don't think he should be that underestimated. I am confident he will be ready."

In another change, Park Seung-kyu moved up to No. 2 spot in the lineup and will play right field. He replaces Kim Seong-yoon, who grounded into a double play in the bottom of the first inning, just minutes after making a throwing error that kept a Tigers rally going in the top half of that frame.

"Some of our potential rallies got killed in that particular spot last night," Park Jin-man said. "I felt Seung-kyu has been swinging the bat better and his defense is strong, too."