Lions beat Tigers to even up KBO postseason series
Summary
The Samsung Lions beat the Kia Tigers 8-3 in Daegu on Tuesday to even their best-of-five KBO postseason series at one game apiece. Lewin Diaz hit a two-run homer and Choi Hyoung-woo added a solo shot, while starter Ariel Jurado earned his first career postseason victory. The series moves to Gwangju for Games 3 and 4 on Thursday and Friday, with both starting at 6:30 p.m.
Key Facts
- Choi, at 42 years, 10 months and 11 days old, became the oldest player to play and record a hit, home run and RBI in a KBO postseason game.
- The Lions collected nine hits before a sellout crowd of 23,550 at Daegu Samsung Lions Park.
- The Lions had managed only two hits in their 5-1 loss to the Tigers in Monday’s series opener.
- The winner of the series will advance to the Korean Series, where regular-season leader KT Wiz is waiting.
DAEGU — The Samsung Lions launched two home runs to beat up on the Kia Tigers 8-3 to even up their South Korean baseball postseason series Tuesday.
Cleanup Lewin Diaz smoked a two-run home run, and the 42-year-old veteran Choi Hyoung-woo blasted a solo shot as the Lions took the second game of this best-of-five series in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in the southeastern city of Daegu.
Starter Ariel Jurado pitched 6 2/3 strong innings for his first career postseason victory.
At 42 years, 10 months and 11 days old, Choi became the oldest player to play and get a hit, a home run and an RBI in a KBO postseason game.
The Lions pounded out nine hits before a sellout crowd of 23,550, after managing only two hits in a 5-1 loss in Monday's series opener.
The series now shifts to the Tigers' home city of Gwangju, some 270 kilometers south of Seoul, for Games 3 and 4 on Thursday and Friday, respectively. They will both begin at 6:30 p.m.
The winner of this battle will advance to the Korean Series starting next week. The KT Wiz, who had the best record in the regular season, are waiting.
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