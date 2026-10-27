DAEGU — The Samsung Lions launched two home runs to beat up on the Kia Tigers 8-3 to even up their South Korean baseball postseason series Tuesday.

Cleanup Lewin Diaz smoked a two-run home run, and the 42-year-old veteran Choi Hyoung-woo blasted a solo shot as the Lions took the second game of this best-of-five series in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in the southeastern city of Daegu.

Starter Ariel Jurado pitched 6 2/3 strong innings for his first career postseason victory.

At 42 years, 10 months and 11 days old, Choi became the oldest player to play and get a hit, a home run and an RBI in a KBO postseason game.

The Lions pounded out nine hits before a sellout crowd of 23,550, after managing only two hits in a 5-1 loss in Monday's series opener.

The series now shifts to the Tigers' home city of Gwangju, some 270 kilometers south of Seoul, for Games 3 and 4 on Thursday and Friday, respectively. They will both begin at 6:30 p.m.

The winner of this battle will advance to the Korean Series starting next week. The KT Wiz, who had the best record in the regular season, are waiting.