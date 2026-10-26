Football fan reportedly shouts racist remark at Son Heung-min after MLS match
Summary
An apparent Los Angeles Football Club supporter reportedly shouted a racist remark at Son Heung-min after the LAFC-Los Angeles Galaxy match on Sunday. A video circulating on social media showed the fan repeatedly saying “ni hao” to Son, prompting accusations of racism. It was not immediately clear whether LAFC or Major League Soccer had responded.
Key Facts
- The New York Post reported on the video of the incident.
- The outlet described the incident as an “insensitive and racist microaggression.”
- Some fans called for the person to lose season-ticket-holder status if he held season tickets.
- Son has previously disclosed facing racism while playing overseas.
- In 2024, the Korea Football Association asked FIFA to strengthen punishments for racist behavior in football.
An apparent supporter of Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) has been spotted shouting an allegedly racist remark at Korean football star Son Heung-min following a Major League Soccer (MLS) match, a U.S. media outlet reported Monday.
The New York Post published a report on a video circulating on social media, in which a football fan wearing LAFC clothing repeatedly shouted "ni hao," a Chinese word meaning hello, toward Son after the match against the Los Angeles Galaxy held on Sunday.
The video drew accusations of racism on social media, with the outlet describing it as an incident of "insensitive and racist microaggression."
It was not immediately clear whether LAFC or MLS had responded to the incident.
Some fans have called for the person in question to have his season ticket holder status revoked if holding season tickets.
The former Totteham Hotspur star disclosed in the past of facing racism while playing overseas. In 2024, the Korea Football Association asked FIFA to strengthen punishments for racist behavior in the sport.
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