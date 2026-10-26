Football fan reportedly shouts racist remark at Son Heung-min after MLS match

An apparent supporter of Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) has been spotted shouting an allegedly racist remark at Korean football star Son Heung-min following a Major League Soccer (MLS) match, a U.S. media outlet reported Monday.

The New York Post published a report on a video circulating on social media, in which a football fan wearing LAFC clothing repeatedly shouted "ni hao," a Chinese word meaning hello, toward Son after the match against the Los Angeles Galaxy held on Sunday.

The video drew accusations of racism on social media, with the outlet describing it as an incident of "insensitive and racist microaggression."

It was not immediately clear whether LAFC or MLS had responded to the incident.

Some fans have called for the person in question to have his season ticket holder status revoked if holding season tickets.

The former Totteham Hotspur star disclosed in the past of facing racism while playing overseas. In 2024, the Korea Football Association asked FIFA to strengthen punishments for racist behavior in the sport.