Korean badminton fans may be robbed of their chance to see homegrown superstar An Se-young in action in her native country next month, as the world's top-ranked shuttler remained noncommittal about her appearance Tuesday.

An returned home Tuesday after winning the women's singles title at the French Open over the weekend. It was her 10th international title of the season.

The 24-year-old has also won 50 straight matches and has lost only once in 67 contests so far in 2026.

Even with all sorts of accolades coming her way, An said she barely has time to fully savor them and reflect on yet another historic year.

"I obviously love winning and I feel really happy in the moment. But I try to forget about those feelings the very next day," An told reporters at Incheon International Airport, just west of Seoul. "I constantly have new tournaments coming up, and I really don't have time to enjoy my victories. It is nice to give myself a new goal to accomplish but I am a little bummed that I don't get to enjoy these feelings to the fullest."

An said she tried to have a little fun after clinching the French Open title, as she mimicked putting a crown on top of her head.

"The season is winding down and I wanted to pat myself on the back a little bit," An said with a smile.

The grind of a long year has also taken its physical toll on An. She appeared to roll her right ankle during the final of the Denmark Open on Oct. 18, and had her right knee taped during the French Open.

The Korea Open is scheduled to start next Tuesday in the southwestern city of Yeosu. It is the only Badminton World Federation World Tour event to be held in Korea, and An will tie her own record for the most international titles in a season by winning the Korea Open.

An, however, said she will need time to regroup.

"I will take some time off and try to recover. But if I still don't feel great, then I will not force the issue," she said. "I will keep a close eye on how my body feels and decide whether to play or not.