Tigers manager sees superstar slugger enjoying KBO postseason limelight

Being put on a pedestal by adoring fans and media as the best player in South Korean baseball today can be a lot to handle for the Kia Tigers third baseman Kim Do-yeong.

But his manager, Lee Bum-ho, said Monday he believes the 23-year-old superstar is enjoying the limelight, as the Tigers are trying to make a run at another Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) championship this fall.

Lee said Kim's prior postseason experience in 2024, when the Tigers won the Korean Series and Kim earned the regular-season MVP award, has been a big help.

"Even though he is still very young, he has already won a title, and he has played for the national team at the World Baseball Classic and the Asian Games (this year)," Lee said before Game 1 of the second round against the Samsung Lions at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in the southeastern city of Daegu. "So I don't think he is fazed now. He probably doesn't even see these games as big. He looks entirely comfortable in the box."

Lee said some of Kim's teammates are also putting pressure on him, however playfully, by telling him to keep delivering big hits. Kim has met the moment so far, with three homers in three games in the previous series against the LG Twins.

"I think Do-yeong thrives under that kind of pressure," Lee said. "He knows when to get aggressive with his swings and when to take his walks. It will set up good opportunities for guys hitting behind him, like Harold Castro and Na Sung-bum. Do-yeong is such a smart player, and I am not really worried about him. Some pressure always comes with being the best hitter in this league."

Despite the luxury of employing the most feared hitter in the KBO, Lee predicted a low-scoring game Monday, with James Naile starting for the Tigers and Chris Paddack pitching for the Lions.

The two former major leaguers were among the league's best starters in the regular season.

"Both guys are well rested, and it will be tough for hitters to get to them," Lee said. "I think the game will come down to who can score a run here and a run there whenever they can."



