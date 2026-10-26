Cleanup Harold Castro homered and knocked in three runs, and the bullpen steadied the ship after starter James Naile took an abrupt exit, as the Kia Tigers defeated the Samsung Lions 5-1 on Monday to begin their Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason series.

Designated hitter Han Jun-su also hit a home run, while the Tigers turned in some defensive gems to steal a win on the road in front of a sellout crowd of 23,550 at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in the southeastern city.

Game 2 of this best-of-five second round is back in Daegu at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The winner of this battle will reach the Korean Series next week. On the 35 previous occasions when this round was played in a best-of-five format, Game 1 winners have gone on to take the series 27 times, or about 77 percent of the time.