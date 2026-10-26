With his club about to embark on their postseason journey this week, Samsung Lions captain Koo Ja-wook has made what he described as a "miraculous recovery" from a hamstring injury he sustained on Sept. 30.

Speaking before Game 1 of the second round in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason against the Kia Tigers on Monday, Koo thanked his team trainers for helping him get to a point where the usual outfielder can at least serve as the designated hitter (DH).

"Considering the initial diagnosis, people thought it would take me longer to return to action," Koo said after his practice at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in the southeastern city of Daegu. "Our trainers worked a miracle. I also tried to do my part and eat whatever I thought would help my muscle heal quickly."

Koo, who won his first career batting title this year with a career-best mark of .371, is an integral part of the Lions' lineup. He also put up strong numbers against the Tigers in the regular season, batting .340 with five doubles in 15 games.

"As much as I would love to put up good numbers, these postseason games are all about who wins in the end, not which individual players have good games," Koo said. "I will put aside my personal ambitions and do whatever it takes to win games."

Before the first game was rained out Sunday afternoon, Koo was seen doing light jogging on the warning track near the third-base dugout. At 33, Koo is no longer the speedster that stole 27 bases in 2021, and he added he will not risk further injury with reckless steal attempts.

"Baserunning is not just about speed. You have to make quick decisions on the fly, too," Koo said.

Concerned about his captain's well-being, Lions manager Park Jin-man had earlier quipped, "Ja-wook can just hit home runs. He won't have to run hard then."

When informed of these words, Koo smiled and said, "It is easier said than done."

"I think the manager thinks it would be too risky to put me in the outfield right from the first game back," Koo said of Park's decision to start him as DH. "I will do the best I can as DH."

This series is a rematch of the 2024 Korean Series. Two years ago, the Tigers knocked off the Lions in five games to win the championship, denying Koo his first title of his career.

Asked if he was particularly motivated by a chance for revenge, Koo said he will not waste his energy getting stuck in the past.

"We just have to execute our plans and play our game," Koo said. "You can talk about getting revenge all you want. But at the end of the day, you have to win games."