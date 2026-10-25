Tigers slugger trying not to get caught up in numbers amid postseason surge

Kia Tigers slugger Kim Do-yeong claimed Sunday he never consciously tries to hit home runs, though it may not seem that way given the way he has swung the bat this fall.

Kim slugged three home runs, including a massive grand slam, to help the Tigers sweep the defending champions LG Twins in the first round of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason last week. Those three home runs were Kim's only three hits of the three-game victory for the Tigers.

Kim led the KBO with 45 home runs in the regular season and has picked up right where he left off in the postseason. The Tigers will continue their run in the second round against the Samsung Lions.

Moments after the first game of that series was rained out in the southeastern city of Daegu, Kim said individual numbers can be dismissed in the postseason, where team wins matter far more.

"I don't really care about my home runs or batting average in a postseason series," Kim said at Daegu Samsung Lions Park. "I just want to make sure I stay locked in with every pitch, and I think all the other players are the same way. If you maintain your focus, then home runs will come naturally."

Daegu Samsung Lions Park is notorious for yielding home runs, given its small dimensions. Kim himself launched four dingers at this ballpark this year.

"We tend to see a lot of balls leave the yard here, and both teams will have to stay on their toes until the final out," Kim added.

The Lions, by virtue of finishing in second place in the regular season, earned a bye to this round. The Tigers, though, had to play the extra round as No. 3 seed.

Still, many pundits see the Tigers as the favorite, given that they won the season series with nine wins in 16 meetings and they still had enough rest after the Twins series to nullify any advantage the Lions may have following their own break after the regular season.

Kim agreed with that assessment.

"The vibe is great around our team. I have always thought the team that has played one round of the postseason has advantages," Kim said. "We have been playing games all along, and we feel like we are in great game shape. Some veterans disagree with me, but I think that as long as we stay sharp, this is a battle we can win."

During the Tigers' four days off after the previous series, Kim said he took minimal rest, lest he lose his feel at the plate.

"Over the course of my career, I have learned that too much rest does me no good," he said. "I took one day off and went right back to the field, even for optional practices. My routine worked great in the last series, and so let's see how things will play out this time."