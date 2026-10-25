Two years after his Samsung Lions lost to the Kia Tigers in the Korean Series, Lions reliever Lee Seung-min is still bitter about the experience.

It was Lee's first postseason in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). He made two appearances and gave up a run in 3 1/3 innings, but the Tigers still prevailed in five games.

This week, Lee and the Lions have their shot at revenge, as the two teams collide in the best-of-five second round starting Sunday at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in the southeastern city of Daegu.

"After it all ended, I saw Kia players celebrate on the field, and I was pretty angry," Lee told reporters Sunday after practice. "I realized then nobody remembers who finishes in second place. I really want to get revenge this year. I would love to win the title this year so that someone else will watch us celebrate on the field."

Lee, now 26, emerged as a key piece in the Lions' bullpen this year. He pitched to a career-low 2.65 ERA while also establishing personal highs with 74 appearances, 68 innings pitched and 23 holds.

Lee also put up strong numbers against the Tigers this year, with a 1.17 ERA and three holds in eight outings.

And with the team's All-Star closer Kim Jae-yoon, who led the KBO with 35 saves in the regular season, sidelined for up to two weeks with an upper body injury, Lee will be asked to step in as the new closer. Manager Park Jin-min said while the team will take a closer-by-committee approach, Lee will have the ball in the most critical spot in late innings because he is the team's "most reliable" reliever.

"I am honored to be considered for an important role like this. Honestly, I could not have imagined I would be in this spot just a few years ago," Lee said. "I think I will have to focus even harder and pitch with a stronger sense of responsibility. It doesn't matter in which inning I take the mound. I just want to make my pitches."

Lee insisted Kim's absence will not hurt the Lions as much as people may fear.

"I think our relievers are all top notch. It is just unfortunate that Jae-yoon will not be here, but I think we have what it takes to fill that gap," Lee said. "The vibe in the clubhouse is still pretty good. We know we have games to play no matter what."

Lee said he will not be afraid of taking on the Tigers' heart of the order, featuring the regular-season home run king, Kim Do-yeong.

Kim, who belted 45 homers in the regular season, launched three more in the first round of the postseason against the LG Twins last week.

"It is not just Kim Do-yeong. They have good hitters from top to bottom," Lee said. "But I will not pitch around them. I will try to execute my pitches the best I can."