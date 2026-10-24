KBO saves leader out for Lions' postseason series due to injury

The Samsung Lions announced Saturday their All-Star closer Kim Jae-yoon will miss their upcoming South Korean baseball postseason series due to an upper body injury.

The Lions said Kim, who led the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) with 35 saves in the regular season, has been diagnosed with a mild tear in his right serratus anterior muscle. Commonly called the "boxer's muscle," it sits on the side and front of the rib cage and runs beneath the shoulder blade.

The Lions said Kim will need to rest for about two weeks, which will rule him out for their postseason series against the Kia Tigers starting Sunday.

If the best-of-five series goes the distance, the last game is scheduled for next Saturday.

Kim may not be available for the Korean Series even if the Lions eliminate the Tigers to advance. The championship round is scheduled to begin Nov. 2.

The Lions posted the second-lowest bullpen ERA in the regular season at 4.23.



