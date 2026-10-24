FC Seoul crowned K League 1 champions

FC Seoul captured their first South Korean football title in 10 years Saturday.

FC Seoul played Gangwon FC to a 1-1 draw in their K League 1 match at Seoul World Cup Stadium in the capital city and improved to 67 points with five matches to play.

Ulsan HD FC remained in second place with 51 points following their 2-2 draw with Pohang Steelers on Saturday and will not be able to catch FC Seoul the rest of the season.

Teams were split into two tiers after Saturday's matches -- the top six in Final A and the bottom six in Final B. They will then play five more matches within their own group to close out the season.

FC Seoul became just the third team to clinch the K League 1 title with five or more matches left on the season under the current system, joining the 2018 and 2025 Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

After a goalless first half, Moon Seon-min put FC Seoul on the board in the 58th minute. Though Gangwon drew level seven minutes later on Kang Jun-hyuk's goal, FC Seoul still clinched their title with the draw as Ulsan, needing a combination of their win and a FC Seoul loss or draw, settled for a draw themselves against Pohang.



