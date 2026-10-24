FC Seoul crowned K League 1 champions
Summary
FC Seoul clinched the K League 1 title with a 1-1 draw against Gangwon FC at Seoul World Cup Stadium Saturday, securing the club’s first South Korean football championship in 10 years. Seoul reached 67 points with five matches remaining, and second-place Ulsan HD FC could no longer catch it after drawing 2-2 with Pohang Steelers. Moon Seon-min scored for Seoul in the 58th minute, and Kang Jun-hyuk equalized for Gangwon seven minutes later.
Key Facts
- FC Seoul became the third team to clinch the K League 1 title with at least five matches remaining under the current system, after Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors did so in 2018 and 2025.
- After Saturday’s matches, the league’s teams were divided into Final A for the top six and Final B for the bottom six, with each group set to play five more matches.
- Ulsan HD FC had 51 points after its draw with Pohang Steelers, while FC Seoul had 67.
- Ulsan needed to win and FC Seoul to lose or draw to keep its title hopes alive, but Ulsan also drew.
FC Seoul captured their first South Korean football title in 10 years Saturday.
FC Seoul played Gangwon FC to a 1-1 draw in their K League 1 match at Seoul World Cup Stadium in the capital city and improved to 67 points with five matches to play.
Ulsan HD FC remained in second place with 51 points following their 2-2 draw with Pohang Steelers on Saturday and will not be able to catch FC Seoul the rest of the season.
Teams were split into two tiers after Saturday's matches -- the top six in Final A and the bottom six in Final B. They will then play five more matches within their own group to close out the season.
FC Seoul became just the third team to clinch the K League 1 title with five or more matches left on the season under the current system, joining the 2018 and 2025 Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.
After a goalless first half, Moon Seon-min put FC Seoul on the board in the 58th minute. Though Gangwon drew level seven minutes later on Kang Jun-hyuk's goal, FC Seoul still clinched their title with the draw as Ulsan, needing a combination of their win and a FC Seoul loss or draw, settled for a draw themselves against Pohang.
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