Korea to take on Saudi Arabia, Qatar in Nov. football friendlies
Summary
The Korea Football Association said Thursday that Korea will play Saudi Arabia and Qatar in Doha next month as preparation for the Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup in January in Saudi Arabia. Korea will face Saudi Arabia on Nov. 13 and Qatar on Nov. 17, in the final FIFA international match window of 2026. The games will be the last two for interim head coach Robert Moreno, whose future through the Asian Cup will depend on the team’s performances. The KFA moved the Saudi Arabia match to Qatar after Saudi Arabia came under attack from Yemen’s Houthi rebels.
Key Facts
- Saudi Arabia is ranked 55th and Qatar 60th, while Korea is ranked No. 32.
- The Saudi Arabia match is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m. local time, and the Qatar match at 5 p.m. local time.
- Korea’s record against Saudi Arabia is five wins, nine draws and five losses in 19 meetings.
- Korea has six wins, two draws and three losses against Qatar.
- Moreno’s first four matches produced a 3-0 win over Ecuador, a 4-1 loss to Uruguay, a goalless draw with Venezuela and a 2-0 win over Uzbekistan.
Korea will face Saudi Arabia and Qatar in two men's football friendly matches next month in Doha, the sport's national federation announced Thursday.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) said the Taegeuk Warriors will first take on 55th-ranked Saudi Arabia on Nov. 13 and then play 60th-ranked Qatar on Nov. 17. The first match will kick off at 5:30 p.m. (local time) and the latter match will begin at 5 p.m. (local time).
These matches will fall inside the last FIFA international match window of 2026. The KFA said the two matches will help prepare Korea, world No. 32, for the Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup, scheduled to start in January in Saudi Arabia.
In 19 meetings against Saudi Arabia, Korea have five wins, nine draws and five losses. Against Qatar, Korea have recorded six wins, two draws and three losses.
The KFA said it had earlier sought to schedule the Saudi Arabia match in Saudi Arabia but decided to relocate it to Qatar, with Saudi Arabia having been under attack from Yemen's Houthi rebels.
These will also be the final two matches for Korea's interim head coach, Robert Moreno.
Moreno's first four matches in charge all came in Korea. They defeated Ecuador 3-0 on Sept. 24 before losing to Uruguay 4-1 four days later. It was followed by a goalless draw against Venezuela on Oct. 2, and then Korea beat Uzbekistan 2-0 on Oct. 6.
Though Moreno is only signed through Nov. 27, the KFA said it will consider retaining him through the Asian Cup depending on the team's performances in Moreno's first six matches.
Moreno, though, has been dealt a tough hand with a fractured national team locker room. After the Venezuela match, defender Kim Min-jae offered public criticism of his teammates' level of effort. Then following the win over Uzbekistan, Kim and two other 30-year-old teammates, Hwang Hee-chan and Hwang In-beom, reportedly offered to retire from international play out of frustration with the team's leadership group, including longtime captain Son Heung-min.
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