With massive homer in clinching game, Tigers superstar Kim Do-yeong voted KBO postseason series

With each passing game and each ball leaving the yard, Kia Tigers slugger Kim Do-yeong keeps growing in his stature as a clutch performer.

Kim made an emphatic statement on his greatness Tuesday, as he hammered a grand slam to power the Tigers past the LG Twins 13-1 in Game 3 of their best-of-five Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason series.

His blast capped a seven-run second inning for the Tigers, who cruised to an easy win to complete their three-game sweep.

Kim, who finished the series with three home runs and eight RBIs in three games, was voted the series MVP. He collected 84 out of 97 votes for the honor.

The Tigers were already up 3-0 when Kim stepped into the box in the top of the second, and things were unraveling quickly for the Twins. Na Sung-bum had led off the inning with a solo home run off starter Carlos Carrasco, who proceeded to load the bases on an error, a single and a walk. An RBI single by Park Jung-woo chased Carrasco from the game, and reliever Jon Kennedy allowed another run-scoring single to the first batter he faced, Park Jae-hyun.

Then on a 1-1 count, Kim drilled a four-seam fastball and sent it 145 meters to center field, with the ball reaching the upper part of the stands. According to the KBO, it tied the mark for the longest postseason home run since recordkeeping started in 2000.

At 23 years and 18 days old, Kim also became the youngest player to hit a grand slam in a KBO postseason game, breaking the previous record held by former Doosan Bears star Kim Dong-joo, who was 25 years, eight months and 22 days old when he hit his slam in 2001.

Kim failed to record a hit the rest of the game and was replaced by a pinch hitter in the ninth, with the game already out of reach. And the oversize impact of Kim's grand slam was more than enough to make him the brightest star of this series.

Kim led the regular season with a career-high 45 home runs, including a two-run shot against the very Twins in their final regular-season meeting on Oct. 12 that clinched the third seed for the Tigers.

He then smoked three more home runs against the Twins in the postseason.

Kim won the regular-season MVP award in 2024, the same year when the Tigers won the Korean Series title.

Kim, who ranked among the league leaders in several other categories beside the home runs, is a strong contender for this year's MVP award. And after Tuesday's victory, the Tigers are three wins away from returning to the Korean Series.

Kim homered twice in the Tigers 5-1 victory in Game 1 on Saturday and knocked in four of the team's five runs.

Afterward, Kim, speaking in a measured tone more befitting of a player from the losing side, said he had a clear understanding of his role -- to deliver in key spots -- and he tried to keep a simple approach at the plate.

With one big swing of the bat, Kim lived up to his word Tuesday night.

"This was a home run that the team needed, and I felt pretty good about it," Kim said after Tuesday's win, once again understating. "I am surrounded by so many great players, and I felt zero pressure this series. I guess that is why I have been able to put up big numbers."

Other than his three home runs in three games, Kim did not have another hit.

"That is pretty incredible, now that I think about it," Kim said with a smile. "I honestly have no idea how I have been hitting so many home runs. I just want to thank my coaches for getting me ready."

As for earning the series MVP honor, Kim said, "I never imagined I would be able to win this. I want to keep playing well going forward so that I can live up to this MVP award."