Seoul to host Short Track World Tour event in Nov.
Summary
Seoul will host the third leg of the 2026-27 ISU Short Track World Tour from Nov. 20 to 22 at Mokdong Ice Rink in western Seoul. The Korean team will include Choi Min-jeong and Kim Gil-li. The Korea Skating Union plans interactive programs and K-pop-related events outside the rink.
Key Facts
- The season begins this week in Vancouver, followed by the second leg in Montreal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1.
- Choi Min-jeong has seven career Olympic medals, while Kim Gil-li won two gold medals and one bronze at this year’s Milan-Cortina Winter Games.
- Korea hosted the inaugural World Tour season’s fourth leg in December 2024 but held no event during the 2025-26 season.
- Each World Tour event features four men’s events, four women’s events and one mixed event.
The national skating federation announced Wednesday that Seoul will host an international short track speed skating competition in November.
The third leg of the International Skating Union (ISU) Short Track World Tour will run from Nov. 20 to 22 at Mokdong Ice Rink in western Seoul, the Korea Skating Union (KSU) said.
The 2026-27 World Tour season will begin this week in Vancouver, and another Canadian city, Montreal, will host the second leg from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1.
The Korean team will feature Choi Min-jeong, the most decorated Olympian for the country with seven career medals, and Kim Gil-li, who won two gold medals and one bronze medal at the Milan-Cortina Winter Games this year.
The KSU said it will organize a wide range of interactive programs outside the rink and hold K-pop-related events that bring skating and Korean pop music together.
This is the third season of the revamped World Tour, previously called the World Cup. Korea hosted the fourth leg of the inaugural World Tour season in December 2024 but did not hold any event during the 2025-26 season.
Each World Tour event will feature four men's events, four women's events and one mixed event.
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